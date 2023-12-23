Browning, surging Bengals take shot at reeling Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- So much for the Cincinnati Bengals' season being over the second Joe Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist last month.

Not with backup quarterback Jake Browning improving by the week. Not with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense creating game-shifting takeaways with remarkable frequency. Not with Zac Taylor's team heeding his advice about getting better as the season progresses, no matter who is in the lineup.

"We've talked a lot about how we have to be our strongest in December and January," Taylor said. "Reflecting back over the last couple of years, everything we do -- offseason, training camp, regular season -- is geared toward being at our best now. These last three weeks, we've been pretty dang good."

The Bengals (8-6), winners of three in a row, head to Pittsburgh (7-7) today with a chance to strengthen their playoff position while simultaneously all but ending the Steelers' postseason hopes.

Of course, nothing Browning and the Bengals have done lately will matter when they walk into Acrisure Stadium.

"I guarantee you that the Pittsburgh Steelers do not care that we played well the last couple games," he said.

Maybe because the Steelers, losers of three in a row, have far bigger problems.

The offense is a mess even after offensive coordinator Matt Canada's firing. Quarterback Kenny Pickett will miss his third consecutive game while recovering from right ankle surgery. The defense is without its top three safeties due to injury or suspension.

Oh, and wide receiver George Pickens chose to blame criticism for his occasional lack of effort on certain plays -- a run by teammate Jaylen Warren in last week's loss to Indianapolis in particular -- on "media guys" who have never played the game.

Longtime Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin won't bench Pickens, not with the Steelers' season hanging in the balance, but also believes recent weeks have provided a lesson to Pickens and the rest of his struggling team.

"When you're not doing your job and losing, you better keep your mouth shut and understand that that attracts a certain type of attention as well," Tomlin said. "And usually, that's vulture-like attention."

If the Steelers don't find a way to gather themselves soon -- very soon -- the vultures only figure to multiply.

NO CHASE

The Bengals will be without Ja'Marr Chase after the team's leading receiver left last week's game with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder.

His absence puts more pressure on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, both of whom made critical catches down the stretch in last week's win over Minnesota.

"We've played plenty of games without Ja'Marr," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "We played plenty of games without Tee. We've got plenty of other guys that have to fill in, and that's just the nature of the whole league right now. I think you look around, there's a lot of teams that are dealing with the same stuff, and guys got to keep stepping up and raising their level of play and keep trying to find ways to win."

JOE'S LISTENING

Burrow hasn't disappeared since he suffered the season-ending injury against the Ravens on Nov. 16.

During last week's win over Minnesota, the franchise quarterback wore a headset on the sideline and offered input on play calls to Taylor and the coaching staff when he felt it was appropriate.

"Burrow was on the headset talking," Taylor said. "I was texting with him (that) night and he said, 'I just never know how much to say,' and I said, 'I'll tell you when to shut up, trust me.'

"So I am not scared to tell people to shut up on the headset, but again, just guys like that are invaluable to be on the sidelines," he said. "They see it from a different lens than we do. So his perspective's invaluable."





Bengals at Steelers

3:30 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Bengals by 2 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 69-39; Steelers won

at Bengals 16-10 on Nov. 26

LAST WEEK Bengals beat Vikings 27-24

in OT; Steelers lost at Colts 30-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(31) 84.4 RUSH 110.0 (16)

(14) 234.4 PASS 177.1 (28)

(21) 318.8 YARDS 287.1 (27)

(14) 21.9 POINTS 15.9 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(28) 128.3 RUSH 121.6 (22)

(27) 254.1 PASS 225.1 (T19)

(T30) 382.4 YARDS 346.8 (20)

(20) 22.2 POINTS 20.0 (T9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers are turning

to Mason Rudolph at quarterback with

Kenny Pickett injured and backup Mitch

Trubisky struggling. Pittsburgh’s offense

is sputtering no matter who is under center.

The Steelers have scored fewer than

20 points in five consecutive games, the

franchise’s longest streak since 1969.

— Jeremy Muck





Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reaches for the end zone to score a touchdown over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)



Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor protests after an incomplete pass attempt to wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during overtime of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)



Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin meets with reporters following the team's 30-13 loss ton the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph throws a pass during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The Colts won 30-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

