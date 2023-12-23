Church notes: walk-through nativity; A Christian Christmas Carol, services and more

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, will have two Christmas Eve services at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The Calvin Street Band will play at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary before the evening service, then candlelight and the singing of "Silent Night" will end the evening service. Sunday school classes will not meet.

On New Years Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, FUPC will have one service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

"Into the Stillness: a Savior" is the 2023 book of daily advent devotionals prepared by church members and staff. Find the booklet on Facebook. Daily devotionals are on the FUPC Facebook group page.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available.

There is an Advent Wednesday night Fellowship and meal, led by Dr. Susan Arnold, at 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 3. A special Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. All Sunday School classes will not meet during the holidays, but will resume in January. Church offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.

If you are experiencing a difficult time emotionally, spiritually or relationally, you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers aare trained caregivers ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you and provide one-on-one Christian care to help you through whatever you aare facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: (479) 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sundays at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children is at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level and adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

A Christmas Eve Unity Service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 24 with a candlelight service at 6 p.m. There will be one service at 10 a.m. Christmas Day. Unity service will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31, followed by a special retirement reception for Chuck Merriman, Bella Vista Lutheran's Family Life Minister.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Christianity 101 will be in the library at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Adult choir rehearsals are at 9 a.m. Saturday and Christmas concert rehearsals are at 10 a.m. Quilters meet at 8 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website, along with the podcast "Hearing Matters."

A Christmas Eve service will take place at 10 a.m. and a candlelight service at 5 p.m.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

A Candlelight Christmas Eve worship service will take place on December 24 at 6:30 p.m. The service will include choir and brass ensemble, a special children's message and the lighting of candles during the singing of Silent Night. Childcare is provided for five years old and younger.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

Information: (479) 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24, with a Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5 p.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Sebastian County

Saints George & Alexandra Orthodox Christian Church, 7500 Mahogany Fort Smith, will be celebrating Theophany/epiphany on Jan. 6.

As part of this celebration, the church will hold a special service to bless the waters of the Arkansas River at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in Harry Kelley Park off Garrison Ave.

This is the 26th consecutive year that this service has been celebrated in Fort Smith. A ceremonial cross will be thrown into the river at the conclusion of the service.

Information: (601) 310-2256

