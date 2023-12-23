Cummins settles case, will pay over $1.67B

NEW YORK -- Cummins Inc. has agreed to pay a penalty of more than $1.67 billion to settle claims by regulators that the engine manufacturer unlawfully altered hundreds of thousands of truck engines to bypass emissions tests.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, which announced the agreement in principle Thursday, Cummins' alleged actions violated the Clean Air Act -- a federal law that requires car and engine manufacturers to comply with emission limits.

The $1.675 billion fine would be the largest civil penalty the Justice Department has secured under the Clean Air Act to date and the second-largest environmental penalty ever secured.

The Justice Department accuses Cummins of installing defeat devices -- which can bypass or defeat emissions controls -- on 630,000 2013-2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup engines, as well as undisclosed auxiliary emission control devices on 330,000 2019-2023 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup engines.

"The types of devices we allege that Cummins installed in its engines to cheat federal environmental laws have a significant and harmful impact on people's health and safety," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a prepared statement. "Our preliminary estimates suggest that defeat devices on some Cummins engines have caused them to produce thousands of tons of excess emissions of nitrogen oxides."

Garland pointed to the "cascading effect" of these pollutants, notably breathing issues and respiratory infections, that can arise with long-term exposure.

In a Friday news release about the agreement, Cummins said it does not admit any wrongdoing, noting that the company "has seen no evidence that anyone acted in bad faith."

Cummins added that it "cooperated fully" with regulators. The company also pointed to actions dating back to 2019, including a previous recall of 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks and now-initiated recall of 2013-2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks.

Cummins said it previously accrued $59 million in estimated costs for these and other related recalls. The company expects an additional charge of about $2.4 billion in 2023's fourth quarter "to resolve these and other related matters involving approximately one million pickup truck applications in the United States."

Cummins' agreement in principle is with the U.S. and the state of California. The settlement is subject to final approvals.

Shares for Cummins Inc. were down about 3% Friday morning. Last month, the engine maker, based in Columbus, Ind., reported third-quarter net income of $656 million on revenue of $8.4 billion.

Stellantis, the maker of Ram vehicles, did not comment Friday.

In 2016, Volkswagen agreed to pay up to $14.7 billion in a consumer class-action settlement. The company agreed to buy back about 430,000 of the approximately 11 million cars that it had installed the cheating software on around the world.

In 2020, another EPA investigation found that individual owners and operators of more than half a million diesel pickups had been illegally disabling the emissions control technology on their vehicles.

"EPA is on the job because of what was learned through the Volkswagen scandal, and their oversight has increased significantly," said Luke Tonachel, an expert on clean vehicle policy at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an advocacy group.

"Our government needs to continue to be vigilant to ensure cheating doesn't continue."

Information for this article was contributed by Coral Davenport of The New York Times.