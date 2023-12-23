Illini take control early, trounce Tigers

ST. LOUIS -- Terrence Shannon Jr. had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Quincy Guerrier continued a hot stretch with a career-best 28 points and No. 13 Illinois beat Missouri 97-73 in the Braggin' Rights rivalry game on Friday night.

Coleman Hawkins scored 15 and was the first to grab the trophy when it was brought onto the court after the final buzzer. The Illini (9-2) gathered in a huddle, hoisted the symbol of their triumph and stomped their feet in celebration.

Missouri had its most lopsided victory in the series last year, when it built a 35-point lead on its way to a 93-71 win. But this time the Tigers missed 16 of their first 17 tries from three-point range while falling behind 49-24 at halftime.

Sean East II had 15 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Tigers (7-5), who lost their third in a row. Freshman Trent Pierce scored 12 in his first career start.

Illinois' veteran trio of Shannon, Guerrier and Hawkins made sure there would be no repeat of their worst defeat from last season, scoring 29 as the Illini raced out to a 31-15 advantage.

Shannon limped slightly after getting tangled up with Tamar Bates in the backcourt late in the second half, but he waved off any treatment during a timeout and briefly returned to the court before coming out to a loud ovation.

Guerrier added his fifth three-pointer, a season-high, before joining him on the bench with the Illini up 28.

In other Top 25 men's games Friday night, Kevin McCullar Jr. scored a career-high 34 points, taking over during a second-half run that gave No. 2 Kansas the lead, and the No. 2 Jayhawks eventually pulled away from Yale for a 75-60 victory. Nicolas Timberlake came off the bench to hit 3 three-pointers and score 13 for the Jayhawks (11-1), who trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and by a point at the break before making the final appear much more comfortable than it was all night. ... David Joplin scored 20 points and No. 6 Marquette beat cold-shooting Georgetown 81-51, bouncing back from a loss in its Big East opener. Marquette (10-3, 1-1) won its 18th straight home game, returning to form three nights after a 72-57 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles have won 19 consecutive Big East home contests. ... Ja'Kobe Walter scored 26 points and made five of Baylor's 19 three-pointers as the No. 10 Bears beat Mississippi Valley State 107-48 in their final game in the Ferrell Center. Baylor (10-2) scored the first 20 points after tipping off for the last time in the campus arena they have called home since 1988. The 2021 national champions finished with a 401-169 record there. Baylor's next game will be in the $212 million Foster Pavilion, on Jan. 2 against Cornell. ... PJ Hall scored 27 points and No. 18 Clemson bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating Queens 109-79. Hall, a junior, had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the first half for the Tigers (10-1), who lost last week at No. 23 Memphis. RJ Godfrey had a career-best 19 points and Joe Girard III also scored 19 for Clemson. ... Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and matched a career best with 13 rebounds, and No. 19 Texas beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-55. Max Abmas scored 17 points for Texas (9-2), which shot 48% from the floor. Dian Wright-Forde led the Islanders (6-6) with 10 points. ... Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 29 points to surpass 1,000 for his career and No. 20 James Madison beat Morgan State 89-75 to enter conference play undefeated. The Dukes (12-0) are one of three Division I men's teams that have yet to lose, along with No. 3 Houston and No. 25 Mississippi. Morgan State (4-10) took a brief lead at 58-56 in the second half on a three-point play by Will Thomas, who finished with 20 points. ... AJ Storr scored a career-high 29 points and No. 24 Wisconsin beat Chicago State 80-53. The Badgers' starting point guard, Chucky Hepburn, suffered a lower-body injury with 18:08 remaining in the game and did not return. Hepburn, who leads the Badgers in minutes and steals per game, crumpled to the floor on a breakaway following a steal and had to be helped from the court by teammates. Steven Crowl added 13 points and Tyler Wahl had 11 for the Badgers (8-3).

WOMEN'S TOP 25

In Friday's games involving women's Top 25 teams, Jacy Sheldon made five three-pointers on her way to 31 points, and No. 13 Ohio State beat Belmont 84-55. Sheldon was 12 for 18 from the floor. She scored 30 points during Monday night's 77-71 loss to No. 2 UCLA. Celeste Taylor added 15 points and Rikki Harris scored 10 for Ohio State (10-2). Tessa Miller led Belmont (7-4) with 15 points. ... Sara Scalia made eight three-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points, leading No. 16 Indiana to an 84-35 victory over Bowling Green. Scalia, a second-year transfer from Minnesota who came in shooting 43.7% on three-pointers, was 8 of 11 from the arc before leaving midway through the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Holmes had 10 points for the Hoosiers (10-1). Yvonne Ejim scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, leading No. 20 Gonzaga to a 67-56 victory over New Mexico. Brynna Maxwell had 14 points for the Bulldogs, and Kaylynne Truong finished with 12 points and seven assists. Gonzaga (13-2) extended its home winning streak to 26, which ranks third in the country behind UNLV (27) and South Carolina (46). Viane Cumber scored 17 points for New Mexico (9-4). ... Sedona Prince had 22 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks, leading No. 25 TCU to an 87-34 victory over Mount St. Mary's. TCU (13-0) went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history -- with the only Power 5 opponent being Nebraska on Nov. 25. The Horned Frogs are riding a program record 13-game winning streak.