Mario Palacios, 45, a former Colombian soldier, pleaded guilty in Miami to three charges, including conspiring in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Bob O'Kennon, a research scientist with the Fort Worth-based Botanical Research Institute of Texas, said only a few hundred people are likely to have ever seen the rare hissing mushroom known as the Texas star mushroom that tends to grow on decaying cedar elm stumps.

Darien Harris, a Chicago man who was convicted of murder in 2014 in part on the testimony of an eyewitness who was legally blind, was exonerated after spending more than 12 years in an Illinois prison.

Michael Dolce, 54, of Palm Beach, Fla., a lawyer known as an advocate for sexual abuse survivors, was sentenced to four years in federal prison and will be permanently banned from practicing law in the state after he pleaded guilty to downloading thousands of child pornography images.

Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem, N.H., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and the use of a facility of interstate commerce in a plot to vandalize homes associated with public radio journalists.

Staci Kent, the former owner of two central Colorado funeral homes, was sentenced to a year of probation and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to charges that her funeral home included the cremated remains of an adult when it gave the ashes of a stillborn boy to his parents.

Jeong Myeong-seok, 78, leader of the Christian Gospel Mission in South Korea, was sentenced to 23 years in prison after the Daejeon District Court convicted him of sexual violence against three of his female followers from 2018-21.

Elizabeth Hernandez, 45, of Homestead, Fla., was sentenced to 20 years in prison for playing a central role in a scheme involving telemarketing companies that contacted and convinced Medicare patients to request unnecessary medical products and services, including orthotic braces and genetic tests for cancer.

Andrew Royer, a mentally disabled man who was wrongfully convicted in the slaying of a 94-year-old woman, has reached an $11.7 million settlement with the city of Elkhart, Ind., and its police department, his attorneys said.