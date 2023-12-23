The world in brief: Japan allows missile sales to U.S.

Japan allows missile sales to U.S.

TOKYO -- Japan will allow the sale of advanced air defense systems to the United States to help bolster U.S. military stockpiles at a time when Washington is continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

The move by Tokyo comes after a change in Japan's restrictions on the export of weapons, rules that have been in place for most of the post-World War II era. After a meeting of Japan's National Security Council on Friday, Yoshimasa Hayashi, the chief Cabinet secretary, told reporters that the country could now sell Patriot missiles made under license from U.S. companies.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe first relaxed some export restrictions in 2014, but the rules still prevented Japan from transferring lethal weapons to regions in conflict, and they limited sales of licensed equipment to parts rather than complete systems.

With the rule change, Japan can now sell U.S.-designed Patriot missiles made in Japan to the U.S. government. The air defense systems are manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries under a license from the American manufacturers Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

"This decision has a significant meaning to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Hayashi said in a news briefing on Friday evening. "And it will contribute to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region's peace and stability."

81 migrants rescued at sea off Greece

ATHENS, Greece -- Authorities in southern Greece have rescued 81 people stranded on a ship south of the mainland on a route frequently used to take migrants illegally to Italy, local officials said Friday.

Municipal officials in the southern Greek port of Kalamata said the city had provided a temporary shelter for the people rescued, who identified themselves as coming from Egypt, Pakistan and Syria.

The rescue operation occurred just south of Greece's search and rescue area, authorities said, without providing other details.

In June, a fishing trawler traveling on the same route sank, killing hundreds of migrants. The coast guard rescued 104 people and recovered 82 bodies while hundreds of others crammed inside the vessel were never found.

Trafficking tip grounds Nicaragua flight

PARIS -- French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said Friday.

Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office said an anonymous tip signaled that the flight, operated by small Romania-based charter company Legend Airlines, was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking. It was grounded Thursday after it stopped for refueling at the Vatry Airport east of Paris, a small airfield in the middle of Champagne country used primarily for charter and cargo flights.

The passengers and crew are sequestered in the small Vatry airport, where they were to spend a second night Friday on camp cots while the investigation continues, according to an official with the Marne regional administration. They initially remained in the A340 plane, surrounded by police on the tarmac, but were then transferred into the main hall of the airport to sleep Thursday night, the official said.

Investigators from a specialized French organized crime unit, border police and aviation gendarmes are working on the case.

Dutch set to give Ukraine 18 F-16 jets

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Dutch government announced Friday it is preparing to give 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in a boost for the embattled nation that is growing increasingly anxious about aid from its Western allies.

The Dutch defense minister, Kajsa Ollongren, sent a letter to parliament outlining the plan to donate the sophisticated jets that was first unveiled in the summer.

Friday's decision is a significant step toward sending the planes into the skies over Ukraine, but did not say when they will be delivered.

The government said the move "allows personnel and budget to be allocated to prepare the devices" to be sent to Ukraine.

"With F-16s, Ukraine can better defend itself against Russian attacks," Ollongren said in a statement. She added that the planes are "extremely important because the ongoing Russian aggression shows no sign of ending. That is why we are continuing unabated with our support for Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a military airbase in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven in August to inspect two of the jets on the day that the Netherlands and Denmark said they would donate planes to boost the Ukrainian war effort.



