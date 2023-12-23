Japan passes record $56B budget for defense

TOKYO -- Japan's defense spending will increase more than 16% next year under a record military budget approved Friday that is intended to accelerate the deployment of long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets in China or North Korea.

The budget adopted by the Cabinet also will further fortify the military with F-35 stealth combat jets and other American weapons as Japanese troops increasingly work with allies and take on more offensive roles.

The $56 billion defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year that begins in March marks the second year of a five-year military buildup program under a new security strategy Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government adopted a year ago.

The reinforcement of strike capability the strategy envisions is a major break from Japan's postwar principle of limiting the country's use of force to self-defense. The defense budget is part of a 112.7 trillion yen ($794 billion) national budget plan and still needs approval by parliament.

Japan plans to spend $300 billion through 2027 to bolster its military power and to nearly double its annual spending to around $68 billion, which would make Japan the world's third-biggest military spender after the United States and China.

The budget would raise Japan's arms spending for a 12th year. Last year, the government budgeted about $48 billion.

In another step underscoring a shift away from the country's self-defense-only principle, Japan partially lifted its ban on lethal weapons exports Friday by allowing shipments of weapons and components made in Japan under foreign licenses to the licensing nations.

The move is the first major revision of the arms export ban since it was initially eased in 2014. The Japanese Foreign Ministry said the change would contribute to reinforce the bilateral security cooperation and the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific, but opponents said it would let Japanese-made weapons help in escalating conflicts.

Japan quickly approved the first shipment authorized by the step, agreeing to send to the United States surface-to-air Patriot guided missiles produced in Japan under a U.S. license.

The country's ban on the export of lethal weapons has limited the scope of its efforts to develop arms technology and equipment. Japan is spending more than 70 billion yen ($490 million) in 2024 for the development of a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy, and the project hinges on the Japanese government further easing restrictions to allow the export of jointly developed lethal weapons to third countries.

The centerpiece of Japan's 2024 military budget is an early deployment of "standoff" missiles that officials say are needed to reinforce air defenses, especially to protect Japan's southwestern islands in case a conflict erupts between China and Taiwan.