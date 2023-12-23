King, Haynes help rally Georgia Tech





TAMPA, Fla. -- Haynes King threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score and Georgia Tech overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Central Florida 30-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night.

King went 7 for 13 for 87 yards and ran for 89 yards on 12 carries.

Jamal Haynes had 128 yards on 18 rushes to help Georgia Tech (7-6) to its first winning season since 2018. He became the Yellow Jackets' first 1,000-yard runner since 2017.

UCF's John Rhys Plumlee completed 16 of 29 passes for 198 and two touchdowns. Timmy McClain replaced Plumlee, who was playing in his last collegiate game, with 4 minutes to play.

RJ Harvey picked up 120 yards on 15 carries as the Knights finished their first season in the Big 12 at 6-7.

Aidan Birr's 29-yard field goal gave Georgia Tech its first lead, at 20-17, on the second-half's first drive. Dontae Smith scored from the 1 on fourth down to make it 27-17 with 13:37 left in the fourth.

King's 5-yard TD run and 41-yard scoring toss to Malik Rutherford during the final 4 1/2 minutes of the first half tied it at 17.

UCF took a 7-0 lead just 1:23 into the game when Plumlee connected on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jarrad Baker. He had a 17-yard TD strike to Kobe Hudson that made it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Baker had nine receptions for 173 yards.

Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) stiff arms Georgia Tech linebacker Paul Moala (13) after a run during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims (0) picks up a fumble by Central Florida running back RJ Harvey (7) during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn reacts to a play during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) scores on a 5-yard touchdown run against Central Florida during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Georgia Tech defensive back Ahmari Harvey breaks up a pass intended for Central Florida wide receiver Kobe Hudson (2) during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) celebrates after his touchdown reception against Georgia Tech during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Central Florida wide receiver Kobe Hudson (2) is stopped by Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylon King (14) on a run during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Georgia Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (88) takes down Central Florida wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) after a catch during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)







