He told us who he is

Why do they not see him for what he is? Why do they not hear his words? Unfettered power. Donald Trump tells us. Listen to his forewarnings.

Ask yourself: Who is Trump's greatest hero? George Washington? Abraham Lincoln? Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt? Dwight Eisenhower?

None of them. Not a single one.

Trump's hero is Vladimir Putin, a tyrant who imprisons any who dare question him, including American journalists, accused of spying, because they sought and wrote verifiable facts.

Ask the Wagner Group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, what he thinks of Vladimir Putin. Does he admire Putin with the same unwavering adoration expressed again and again by Trump? You cannot ask Prigozhin because the former advocate and ally of Putin is dead.

But never mind. Prigozhin was a thug. Putin's cruelty and oppression are sustained, and Trump's bromance endures.

Trump's own words and actions warn us. Putin of Russia. The enemy of freedom. The icon of oppression. The person who attacks another nation for seeking to be a member of NATO.

Trump's unquestioning followers, his hangers-on, he will mislead yet again as he seeks to suffocate the greatest gift our forefathers bequeathed us.

And Trump, reminding us of his nightmare for our democracy, does so while Arkansas' U.S. senators and congressmen remain mum. Why risk their own political aspirations to save a democracy from a wannabe tyrant?

A tyrant who cast his dark shadow on Jan. 6, 2021, when he unleashed the destructive power of his unwavering, unquestioning followers, whose damage to our democracy persists in the words of Trump, as he warns us that he will continue his presidency as an unfettered tyrant starting his very first day in office.

BOB REYNOLDS

Conway

What about Israel?

I'm increasingly disappointed by and astounded to see how much of the daily paper is dedicated to damage inflicted upon the people in Gaza while the horror suffered by the people of Israel hardly is mentioned. Pictorial evidence of Palestinian damage, usually children hurt or crying, is heartbreaking for certain.

Did not the Israeli people experience a violent, unprovoked attack? It seems the abhorrent torture and death from the attack of Oct. 7 is no longer mentioned. I certainly do not believe that the Israeli response included torture, rape, murder, and infanticide.

DICK HAMMONS

North Little Rock

Not what word means

Intifada originally translated to "shaking off" but, as a reference to some Palestinians' demand for freedom from occupation beginning in the 1980s, has come to mean "uprising" in that context.

With her "gotcha" trap, Elise Stefanik absurdly and grotesquely twisted an Arabic word (Ay-yi-yi; Arabic!) as tantamount to "genocide." It is exasperating that so many pundits (including, alas, our own highly regarded John Brummett) fell for such a sucker-punch accusation of antisemitism directed at presidents (one of whom is Jewish) of three prestigious universities (among them Stefanik's own Harvard).

Following the twisted reasoning of this election-denying congresswoman, who previously tried to blame Nancy Pelosi for the Jan. 6 intifada of Trump supporters against our government, produces logical absurdities.

Here's an example: Let's correctly translate the "shaking off" of King George's rule of the colonies as an intifada, shall we? Can we now conclude our forefather jihadists, in calling for an uprising, were advocating genocide against all British people everywhere? Because it frightened some British people as, er, uh ... anti-albionism?

Even now, as most of us peaceniks are supporting Ukrainians' intifada against bloodthirsty Vladimir Putin and his henchmen/soldiers, does that mean we are calling for genocide against Russians? Because some Russians somewhere, hearing a call for uprising against that atrocious occupation of Ukraine, feel like it might be a call for violence against them?

Words matter. Facts matter. Sometimes checking facts has to include checking words. Otherwise you're letting blusterous purveyors of straw men get away with murder. Truth-slaying. Right?

Constituents of the U.S. Congress ... and newspaper subscribers ... deserve better than this.

WAYNE WAGGONER

Little Rock