Loss ‘would’ve ruined everybody’s Christmas’





FAYETTEVILLE -- A 55-point second half against Abilene Christian saved Christmas break for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team.

The Razorbacks rallied to beat the Wildcats 83-73 on Thursday night at Walton Arena by outscoring Abilene Christian 55-36 the final 19:28.

An NCAA rule passed in 2017 requires that players have a minimum of three consecutive days off during the school's Christmas break, but it would have been tough for the Razorbacks to enjoy that free time if they had been upset by Abilene Christian.

"It would have been hell if we would have lost, I know that," said Arkansas senior forward Chandler Lawson, who had 9 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. "I'm just glad we got the victory."

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman, who after the game flew to San Diego with his family to visit his mother, said a loss would have meant a change of travel plans.

"I would not be going to San Diego if we would have lost tonight, I can tell you that," Musselman said. "I would not have had a break.

"Mine would have been mandatory in the office, and I would've ruined everybody's Christmas. We could have met all the next five days, the coaches."

Sophomore point guard Keyon Menifield said a loss would have meant "a bad break" for the Razorbacks.

"If we'd have lost this game, coming back for practice would have been 'oof,' " Menifield said. "I don't know what practice would have been like."

Menifield played a key role in making sure the Razorbacks didn't have to find out what practices would have been like after a loss to Abilene Christian.

Arkansas (8-4) outscored the Wildcats by 21 points with Menifield in the game. He finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes.

"He's got quickness," Musselman said on Thursday night's Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show of his decision to start Menifield in the second half. "He's got energy. He's got separation off the bounce and he plays really hard.

"And he's going to get better. There's no doubt he had rust."

Menifield, a transfer from Washington, played his second game for the Razorbacks after the NCAA granted a waiver and declared him eligible last Friday. He played 19 minutes off the bench in Arkansas' 69-66 victory over Lipscomb last Saturday night in North Little Rock.

"I've been watching him since when he was in high school, since EYBL, so I knew what he could do on the court," Lawson said in reference to Menifield playing in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. "It was just a matter of time that he came out of his shell and be Keyon.

"I feel like once he gets comfortable more and more ... learning each other more, the game will come easier with Key on the court."

The game became easier for all of the Razorbacks in the second half after the Wildcats led 35-28 at halftime.

Arkansas had 12 of its 17 turnovers in the first half and shot 37.5% (9 of 24).

"Stunk, stunk and stunk some more," Musselman said. "That first half was not good on either side of the basketball."

Six Razorbacks played five or minutes in the second half, including Menifield, Davonte Davis and Tramon Mark going all 20 minutes, Khalif Battle 19, Lawson 13 and senior forward Chandler Lawson 6.

"The group of six guys that played the last 16 minutes of the game, they played with energy," Musselman said. "It's a group that practiced with energy."

Mark and Battle combined to score 43 points off the bench with 31 in the second half.

"We played way harder -- not just harder, we were also very smart," Mark said on RSN's postgame radio show. "To be honest, I think we play hard a lot, but it's not necessarily on the smart side.

"We were able to play hard and play smart in the second half, way better than the first half. I think it was a good game and the right direction for us going into the break."

Mark scored 17 of his team-high 25 points in the second half and finished with a career-high 11 rebounds. Battle scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half.

Mark hit 9 of 14 shots, both three-point attempts, and 5 of 6 free throws. Battle hit 5 of 8 shots and was 3 of 4 on three-pointers and 5 of 6 on free throws.

"Both those guys were really efficient," Musselman said.

Battle also impressed Musselman with his defense.

"I thought Battle played his best defensive game of the season -- and it wasn't even close," Musselman said. "I thought he got in a stance. He worked this week in practice, and it correlated to the game."

Davis, a 6-4 senior, played power forward much of the second half with Arkansas going to a smaller lineup.

"He guarded the post as well as anybody on our roster tonight," Musselman said. "Maybe better."

Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile had 8 points and 4 rebounds in 14 minutes in the first half, then played one minute in the second half.

Brazile has started every game, but looked tentative at times on offense the previous three games since spraining his left ankle against Furman.

Musselman said Brazile's ankle has healed up. So what does he need to do to get back on track?

"Play with confidence," Musselman said. "Continue to work."

The Razorbacks will resume practice on Christmas night in preparation for their next game against North Carolina-Wilmington (9-2) on Dec. 30 at Walton Arena.

"We'll have a good practice Christmas night," Musselman said. "Then we'll get right back to two-a-days."





Men’s basketball

NORTH CAROLINA-WILMINGTON AT ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m., Dec. 30

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 8-4, UNC-Wilmington 9-2

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorbacks Sports Network









Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield Jr. (11) drives to the basket around Abilene Christian guard Kavion McClain during the Razorbacks’ victory over the Wildcats on Thursday in Fayetteville. Coach Eric Musselman said he was impressed by what he saw in Menifield, who was playing in just his second game this season. “He’s got quickness. He’s got energy. He’s got separation off the bounce and he plays really hard. And he’s going to get better,” Musselman said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





