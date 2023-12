A man died Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Sweeden Road in Pottsville, a preliminary fatality report from police in that city states.

Earl Price, 82, of Pottsville died around 1:32 p.m. after he crossed the center line of Sweeden Road near its intersection with Mackey Place, according to the report. The vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet, went off the road and crashed into a tree, the report says.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.