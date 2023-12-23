



Comedian and actor Jo Koy has been tapped to host the Golden Globes, picked by producers for his "infectious energy and relatable humor." Koy last year saw his "Easter Sunday" become the first big studio movie with an all-Filipino ensemble. He has released five stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, "Live From The Los Angeles Forum." The show will take place Jan. 7 and will mark Koy's first major award show hosting gig. "We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood's award season," said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president, in a statement Thursday. "We know Jo is bringing his A-game." "I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year," said Koy, 52, in a statement. "This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud."

The Nevada Supreme Court has denied Nathan Chasing Horse's request to toss a sprawling indictment that accuses the former "Dances With Wolves" actor of leading a cult, taking underage wives and sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades. The court's decision means prosecutors can proceed with their 18-count criminal case after months of delayed proceedings while Chasing Horse challenged it. The 47-year-old has been in custody since his arrest in January near the North Las Vegas home he is said to have shared with five wives. Chasing Horse pleaded innocent to the charges, which include sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping and child abuse. His lawyers argued that the case should be dismissed because, the former actor said, the sexual encounters were consensual. One of his accusers was younger than 16, the age of consent in Nevada, when the alleged abuse began, authorities said. Public defender Kristy Holston also argued that the indictment was an overreach by the Clark County district attorney's office. She said some of the evidence presented to the grand jury, including a definition of grooming, had tainted the state's case. Holston didn't immediately respond to a Tuesday request for comment on the state Supreme Court's decision.





Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances with Wolves" actor has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)





