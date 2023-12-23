NEWS IN BRIEF

U.S. probes airlines’ loyalty programs

The Department of Transportation is investigating possible deceptive practices in airline loyalty programs after federal lawmakers raised concerns about how companies are calculating points and rewards.

A department spokesperson said Friday in a statement that the agency is planning “to carefully review complaints regarding loyalty programs and exercise our authority to investigate airlines for unfair and deceptive practices.” The spokesperson said agency officials are meeting with U.S. airlines and gathering more information about the issue.

Airlines for America, which represents the largest U.S. carriers, declined to comment.

The department is stepping up its scrutiny after two U.S. senators asked the agency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about the steps they’re taking to protect consumers from “deceitful marketing tactics” in frequent flyer programs.

In a letter sent to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra in late October, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Roger Marshall pointed to reports that suggest airlines are changing points systems — and even devaluing points — to make it harder to achieve rewards. The letter said this can stem from unilateral contracts that allow airlines to make changes to their programs without notifying consumers.

— The Associated Press

Ruling blocks Tesla deliveries in Sweden

Tesla Inc. has been effectively blocked from delivering new cars to customers in Sweden after the automaker lost an appeal of a lawsuit against Sweden’s postal service.

The court ruling means Tesla cannot receive license plates intended for new vehicles, making it difficult for customers in its fifth biggest European market to legally drive Teslas on the roads. Postal workers in Sweden are refusing to deliver Tesla-related mail in sympathy with a walkout by repair-shop mechanics that began Oct. 27.

The dispute over collective bargaining rights in Sweden has already spread to dockworkers in neighboring Finland, Denmark and Norway, upending deliveries in a regional market that is bigger than Germany. The carmaker’s aversion to the so-called Nordic Model of labor rights has even irked institutional investors including Nordea Bank Abp and Danske Bank A/S, which have written to Tesla CEO Elon Musk demanding a change of stance.

Tesla’s European spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Bloomberg News

State index closes with gain of 4.56

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 927.36, up 4.56 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.