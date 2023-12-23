FOOTBALL

NFL denies Eagles' appeal

The NFL has denied the Philadelphia Eagles' appeal of a $100,000 fine and the league's ban of the team's security chief, Dom DiSandro, from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season, two people familiar with the league's decision told The Associated Press on Friday. Philadelphia was fined and DiSandro was barred from the sideline for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks). The team has paid the fine, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn't been disclosed. DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. The AP previously reported his sideline ban on Dec. 16. DiSandro can return to the sideline for the postseason. DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 42-19 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 3. Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, popped up and reached over two officials to put his hand in DiSandro's face. Greenlaw was ejected and later fined $10,927 by the league for the unnecessary roughness penalty. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a rousing ovation from Eagles fans.

Giants sign kicker Crosby

Veteran kicker Mason Crosby signed Friday with the New York Giants, who have been hit hard by injuries at the position. Cade York was expected to kick for the Giants in Monday's game at Philadelphia, but instead he was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury he suffered in practice Thursday. The Giants already had two kickers on IR: Graham Gano (knee surgery) and Randy Bullock, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's win at New Orleans. The 39-year-old Crosby spent 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, who did not re-sign him after the 2022 season. He ranks 11th on the NFL's career scoring list with 1,918 points, and he has converted 81.4% of his field goal attempts.

WR questionable vs. Falcons

Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. did not appreciate the violence of a hit he took from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee until he saw video of the play. Pittman, the Colts' leading receiver, cleared the concussion protocol Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta. Kazee, meanwhile, has been suspended for the rest of the regular season for that illegal hit and what the NFL called "repeated violations" of player safety rules. Pittman told reporters Friday he didn't remember much about the hit, but the reactions of his loved ones told him it was serious. Kazee launched his shoulder into a diving Pittman, who was trying to make a catch, and made contact with the receiver's head. "I really didn't grasp how significant it was until I watched it," Pittman said. "I remember sitting in my locker and my wife came in crying, my daughter was crying and that's like the first time I was like, 'Maybe this was bad.' " Pittman has 99 catches for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns for the Colts, who are tied with Jacksonville and Houston for the AFC South lead.

BASEBALL

Tigers, reliever reach deal

In an AL Central that appears to be wide open, the Detroit Tigers added Shelby Miller to their pitching staff following deals with Kenta Maeda, Jack Flaherty and Andrew Chafin. Miller, 33, is guaranteed $3.25 million and the deal includes a 2025 team option and performance bonuses that could be worth up to $11 million over two seasons if he closes regularly. Miller was 3-0 with one save and a 1.71 ERA in 35 relief appearances and one start for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, striking out 42 and walking 19 in 42 innings. He didn't pitch for the Dodgers from June 15 to Aug. 31 because of neck pain.

Former Orioles infielder dies

Ryan Minor, the Baltimore Orioles infielder who became part of baseball history when he replaced Cal Ripken at the end of his record-setting consecutive games streak in 1998, has died. He was 49. The University of Oklahoma -- where Minor starred in baseball and basketball -- said he died of cancer Friday. The Orioles also released a statement on social media. Drafted by the Orioles in 1996, Minor made his big league debut late in the 1998 season. Then, a week later -- on Sept. 20 -- he was thrust into the spotlight. In the team's final home game of the season, Ripken decided to end his streak at 2,632 consecutive games. Minor started at third base for the first time in his career.

MOTOR SPORTS

Drag racer Murphy dies at 95

Paula Murphy, a Hall of Fame racer and the first woman licensed to drive a Funny Car, died Thursday. She was 95. The National Hot Rod Association announced Murphy's death on Friday. It did not provide any details. Murphy was a pioneer for women in racing. She had set a women's land-speed record of 161 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats for Andy Granatelli in 1963. It was Granatelli who sponsored a new Funny Car drag racing entry for Murphy, who became known as "Miss STP." "I was a real oddity, and I think a lot of strip operators thought it was pretty good to sell tickets," Murphy said, according to the NHRA website. Murphy drove at Talladega Superspeedway in 1971 in the STP Dodge of Freddie Lorenzen, going 171.499 mph. She powered a dragster to a 258-mph run at the Winternationals in 1973. She suffered a broken neck in a crash in early 1974 at Sears Point Raceway when her car wouldn't shut down and flipped over and over after landing. She returned to drag racing in 1976 and toured the country before retiring.

SKIING

Austrian wins night race

Marco Schwarz's mission to challenge Swiss dominator Marco Odermatt for the overall World Cup ski title is on track. After eight races, the Austrian skier has become No. 1 in the season standings. For Schwarz, a former slalom specialist who turned into an all-event skier, the lead is a first reward for his ambition to start in as many races on the 45-event calendar as possible. On Friday, Schwarz won a night race in Italy to take the lead, also in the slalom standings. He improved from sixth position after the opening leg to win by 0.25 seconds from Olympic champion Clement Noel. The Frenchman was the first-run leader, and aiming for only his second victory since winning Olympic gold in February 2022. British skier Dave Ryding posted the second fastest time in the final run and climbed from 15th to third place for his seventh career podium finish.