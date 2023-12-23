Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 23, 1923

Little Rock merchants yesterday enjoyed the best day's business in the history of the city, they reported last night. Despite impassable roads, which isolated the city for motorists, more purchasers thronged the mercantile establishments of Main street, Capitol avenue and other retail trade centers than any day in the business records of local stores. Estimated conservatively at more than $5,000,000, money passed through shoppers' hands yesterday in quantities undreamed of a few years ago.

50 years ago

Dec. 23, 1973

As of last August, only 20, or 7.12 per cent, of the Little Rock police force was black, a city staff study showed. This month, black residents banded together to protest what they see as poor law enforcement in their neighborhoods at both a press conference and before the Little Rock Board of Directors. Joined by the Urban League of Greater Little Rock, citizens are working to remedy these problems through increased recruitment of blacks for the police force and improved police-community relations.

25 years ago

Dec. 23, 1998

Arkansans with their hearts set on a white Christmas should probably set their sights a bit lower. But those dreaming of a gray Christmas are in luck. The low temperatures that swept through the region Monday night are going to stick around for the next few days, and there's a strong enough chance of precipitation in the southern two-thirds of the state to warrant winter storm warnings, said John Lewis, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. But the smart money is on sleet and ice, not snow, he said. "It could be a gray Christmas; it could be an icy Christmas," he said. "I'm not ruling out snow, but I'm leaning more heavily toward sleet."

10 years ago

Dec. 23, 2013

The first 3 Bridges Marathon begins at 7 a.m. Saturday and it will cross three of the Arkansas River's four pedestrian bridges: the Big Dam Bridge, the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge and the Two Rivers Park Bridge. In fact, racers will cross each bridge twice. And this is happening mere weeks after ice forced two long-distance events in the region to be canceled, disappointing thousands who'd spent months developing their fitness for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon and the MetroPCS Dallas Marathon. "I called it the Marathon Zombie Apocalypse," quips Jacob Wells, a member of the committee organizing the new "3BR26." "We could have sold another 1,000 spots in ours after those cancellations."