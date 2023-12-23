OTHERS SAY: Ignorance fuels antisemitism’s rise

There's an epidemic of ignorance surging through America, and it's especially virulent among the young.

As we've seen played out on campuses and public spaces recently, impassioned but clueless youth are weighing in on the Israel-Hamas war without a hint as to the history of the region and its people.

The buzzword du jour is "colonizers," applied to the Jews in Israel. Even if students weren't privy to extensive classes on world history, how have they not been taught that Jews are indigenous to the region, going back thousands of years? In a few days we'll be celebrating Christmas, marking the birth of a Jew in Bethlehem, Judea, over 2,000 years ago. Jesus was not an outlier, nor a European.

Biblical history aside, there are enough non-sectarian historical records and archaeological evidence supporting the fact that the Israelites made their mark millennia before 1948.

Ignorance helps antisemitism gain ground and leaves young minds vulnerable to progressive propaganda that's full of incendiary phrases, but few if any facts.

Some lawmakers are trying to right the ship. Earlier this month a bipartisan group of senators, led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), introduced a bill to re-authorize the Never Again Education Act, providing federal funding for Holocaust education.

There's a problem: What if the educators need education as well?

As has been reported, the Massachusetts Teachers Association's executive board voted to urge the National Educators Association to put pressure on President Joe Biden to stop funding Israel, which the board characterized as a "genocidal war on the Palestinian people in Gaza."

Teachers presumably have access to dictionaries, but in case some don't, genocide is the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group. As in the terrorist group Hamas slaughtering, mutilating, raping and kidnapping Israelis on Oct. 7, and vowing to do it again and again. The destruction of the Jewish people is literally their mission statement.