Washington sends

Central to title game

C.J. Washingston stepped up as Little Rock Central shut down Bowling Green (Ky.) on Friday night.

The senior forward scored 16 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and blocked 2 shots as the Tigers dashed to a 79-62 victory in the semifinals of the King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic in Fairdale, Ky.

Annor Boateng had 19 points and 11 rebounds while Daniel Culberson chimed in with 16 points as well for Central (11-0), which never trailed at any point and led by as many as 20 points in the second half. Luke Moore added 13 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Tigers, who led 48-37 at halftime, shot 51.7 % (30 of 58) and scored 30 points off 13 turnovers. They also held a 29-24 rebounding advantage and hit 12 of 14 (85.7%) free throws.

M.J. Wardlow ended with 21 points and Mason Ritter had 14 for Bowling Green (7-3), which made 24 of 46 (52.2%) field goals.

Central will face unbeaten Great Crossing (Ky.) in today's 7:30 p.m. final.

-- Erick Taylor

GIRLS

GRAVETTE 49, GENTRY 38 DaLacie Wishon compiled 19 points for Gravette (11-3, 3-0 4A-1), which outscored the Lady Pioneers 40-29 over the final three quarters. Brynn Romine had 12 points and Alexa Parker netted 11 points for the Lady Lions.

MILLS 86, eSTEM 29 Makenzie King's 22 points, 4 assists and 4 steals led Mills (6-4) past the Lady Mets. Jermera Streets and Ambreal Tenner had nine points each, and Jeneva Gregory put up 9 points, 8 steals and 3 assists for the Lady Comets. Simya Magsby had 13 point, 10 rebounds and 3 steals for eStem (1-12), which has lost its past 11 games. Shelby Still had 11 points for Gentry (11-2, 2-1). Reese Hester tallied eight points.

BOYS

MILLS 69, eSTEM 56 Jaeir Hardwell had 12 points while Zaylin Rowland, Tyson Thompson and Marshall Walls all tossed in 10 points for Mills (5-7), which has responded to a five-game losing streak by winning its past three contests. Anthony Hester added 8 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists while Maziyah Curry contributed 8 points for the Comets. Justin May led eStem (5-15) with 21 pionts. Jaxon Yancy provided 15 points and Jayson Williams had nine points for the Mets, who've dropped eight consecutive games.

BRYANT CLASSIC

At Bryant

BRYANT 68, JACKSONVILLE 46 Kellen Robinson had 32 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals as Bryant (13-2) stomped past the Titans. Camarion Bead finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists for the Hornets, who've won 13 consecutive games.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

DES ARC 63, HARRISBURG 59 Makenzie Williams erupted with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists as Des Arc (6-6) moved to .500 on the year. Calleigh Skarda had 9 points and 6 rebounds while Jada Jones followed with 9 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds for the Lady Eagles, who've won five of their last six games.

MANSFIELD 72, ACORN 61 Kynslee Ward put in 20 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in a comprehensive effort for Mansfield (11-0). Harlie Fuller came through with 18 points, 3 steals and 3 assists, and Kaylee Ward posted 14 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Lady Tigers. Trinity Triska also added eight points and eight assists for Mansfield.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 69, STUTTGART 52 Marlee Raby scored a season-high 26 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (22-0), which beat the host team and motored to its 22nd win of the season in the Running Ricebird Classic. A.J. Person had 15 of her 23 points in the second half and Dessie McCarty notched 12 of her 14 points in the third quarter for the Lady Warhawks, who outscored their opponents 40-23 after halftime. Kailey Bishop scored 19 points, including 14 in the first half, for Stuttgart (5-8). Brooklyn Owens had 14 points and Zaniya Colvin netted eight points for the Lady Ricebirds.

PIGGOTT 71, NAYLOR, MO. 51 A 21-point night from Brooklyn Langley sparked Piggott (5-6) in the Lady Royal Christmas Classic in Broseley, Mo. Madden Mack scored 17 points, Libby Brantley notched 16 points and Jocelyn Rathel netted 10 points for the Lady Mohawks.

BOYS

CUTTER-MORNING STAR 66, FORDYCE 57 Ahmod Davis provided 25 points as Cutter-Morning Star (12-1) won its fourth straight game since losing to defending Class 2A champion Bigelow on Dec. 8.

HAMBURG 67, LONOKE 52 Bodie Bowden plowed away with 20 points to get Hamburg (6-5) past the Jackrabbits. Zion Stewart scored 18 points and Jeremiah Watkins had 14 points for the Lions. Eric Carpenter also contributed nine points.

STUTTGART 50, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 44 Cain Price's 18 points propelled Stuttgart (2-9) during its Running Ricebird Classic. De'Ontae Clark scored 17 points and Jeremiah Jackson collected 10 points for the home team. Dakota Wells' 13 points paced Mount Vernon-Enola (16-6). Logan Loyd added 10 points.