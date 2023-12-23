Shiloh Christian baseball coach arrested on suspicion of DWI

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian School's head baseball coach was arrested Monday in connection with driving while intoxicated, according to arrest records from the Washington County jail.

According to booking information, Joshua Salsbury, 32, of Tontitown was arrested by Tontitown police and taken to the jail at 11:57 p.m. He was released at 5 a.m. Tuesday on a $830 bond and given a Feb. 7 court date in Elm Springs District Court.

School officials could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Salsbury has been the head baseball coach at Shiloh since 2019.