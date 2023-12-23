Somber, joyful, magical





In the searing heat of Mecca, throngs of Muslims from around the world converged for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

In the round-the-clock darkness of the polar night, a Lutheran pastor in the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard persevered in her ministry to one of the world's most remote towns.

Associated Press photographers were on the scene -- there and in scores of other locales ranging from the flood-stricken mountains of northern India to the sacred volcano Mauna Kea in Hawaii. Their mission: Finding myriad ways to convey how faith and spiritualism, in their many forms, manifested themselves around the world in 2023.

They accompanied Pope Francis on his epic journeys to Africa and Mongolia. They chronicled a weekend retreat in Utah where followers of Hummingbird Church partook in the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca. The photos' subjects include weary, hopeful migrants worshipping in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, and a 103-year-old Catholic nun serving as chaplain for the men's basketball team at Loyola University Chicago.

For the AP's Religion Team, its flagship project of the year took a sweeping, in-depth look at a global phenomenon -- the dramatic increase in the number of people who are nonbelievers or unaffiliated with any organized religion -- the so-called "nones." The powerfully illustrated package included reports from the United States, Italy, South America, the Middle East, India, Japan and Nigeria.

The Religion Team also ran a year-long, intermittent series on sacred sites around the world facing threats related to climate change and human development. Among the featured sites -- the famed Cedars of Lebanon and a forest in Benin deemed sacred by practitioners of Voodoo.

Many of the year's most compelling photos were somber: A U.S. Navy chaplain providing suicide-prevention counseling aboard his ship; the Auschwitz museum working to conserve 8,000 shoes of children murdered during the Holocaust; Jews and Muslims gathering for worship and prayers as the Israel-Hamas war raged in Gaza; a Black man in Baltimore wiping away tears while recalling the childhood sex abuse he endured at the hands of a white Catholic priest.

One stunning photo showed police snipers silhouetted on a Miami Beach rooftop, providing security as members of the local Jewish community gathered for a commemoration of Kristallnacht.

There was lighter subject matter as well -- young people rehearsing a sacred Cambodian dance at a Buddhist temple near Minneapolis; teenage Jews of color frolicking in the lake at their one-of-a-kind summer camp in California; the "FREE BIBLES" tent at the Minnesota State Fair.

And there were photos that seemed almost magical: firewalkers in a Greek village dancing on a spring evening across burning coals in a centuries-old ritual; the hauntingly beautiful isolation of a former colony for Hawaiian leprosy patients where a Catholic priest and nun started on the path to sainthood.

"It's almost like a desecration to try to explain how beautiful it is," said one of the handful of nuns still based there.

Gilbert Kakpo, a Voodoo priest, stands by a a sacred tree, who he claims is the protector of women at the Bohouezoun sacred forest in Benin, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. "Our divinity is the protector of women," he says. "If you're a woman who's had miscarriages or has given birth to stillborn children and you come here for rituals, you'll never endure those hardships again ... I can't count the number of people who have been healed or treated here." (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



Snipers stand watch from an adjacent rooftop during an event commemorating Kristallnacht, the 1938 government-backed pogroms against Jews in Germany and Austria, at the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Jews hug after a communal prayer to honor and offer support for the victims in Israel at B'nai Jeshurun Synagogue on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)



A woman in conservative dress walks past a menorah standing outside a Jewish synagogue ahead of the start of Hanukkah, in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Daily life for many Jews has been upended by the surprise attack on Oct. 7 in Israel, when Hamas militants killed about 1,200, mostly civilians, and by the rise in antisemitism worldwide during the ensuing war, in which more than 15,800 Palestinians have died. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



A man paddles a canoe near a Voodoo sacred forest in Adjarra, Benin, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. As the government grapples with preserving the forests while developing the country, Voodoo worshippers worry the loss of its spaces could have far reaching effects. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



The Rev. Siv Limstrand lights candles at the church's cabin in Bolterdalen, Norway, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The cabin is used for retreats and church groups. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



An empty pitcher and shot sized cups sit on an altar during an ayahuasca ceremony hosted by Hummingbird Church in Hildale, Utah, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Ayahuasca is a psychoactive brew that contains an Amazon shrub with the active ingredient, DMT, and a vine containing monoamine oxidase inhibitors that prevents the drug from breaking down in the body causing visions lasting several hours. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)



Muslim Rutgers University's students prepare pray on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in New Brunswick, N.J.For many of the university chaplains and faith leaders caring for students angered and shaken by the Israel-Hamas war, the needs are acute, the days intense. The bloodshed has roiled campuses in the United States, sparking rival rallies and competing demands.(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)



Participants lay face down on the grass during an integration circle at an ayahuasca retreat in Hildale, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Following each of the three ayahuasca ceremonies, Hummingbird Church asks their participants to partake in integration, or a group reflection and discussion, to help interpret messages they received from the ayahuasca. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)







The faithful attend a ‘Via Crucis’ (Way of the Cross) at the St. Gabriele dell’Addolorata sanctuary in Isola del Gran Sasso near Teramo in central Italy on July 29. In Italy, centuries-old churches dot the landscape, sanctuaries and processions draw crowds, and nearly 80% of the population profess themselves as Catholic. But to the majority, it’s an affiliation in name and tradition, with little adherence to doctrine or practice. (AP/Domenico Stinellis)





