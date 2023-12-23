FOOTBALL

White Hall hires Patton

At the White Hall school board meeting Friday, Daryl Patton was hired as the school's newest head coach.

Patton comes from Little Rock Southwest, where he led the Gryphons to six wins in the first four years of the program's history. Southwest finished 2-8 this season.

Patton is a four-time state championship coach, with stops at Bryant, Fayetteville and Bauxite over his 26-year coaching career. Patton's overall record is 174-117-2.

White Hall finished 4-6 this season, missing the Class 5A playoffs. Jason Mitchell served as the interim head coach this season following the death of previous coach Ryan Mallett.

-- Sam Lane

Nashville hires new coach

Less than one month after abruptly letting Mike Volarvich go, the Nashville Scrappers have their newest head coach.

The Nashville school board approved the hiring of Shawn Jackson on Friday as the high school's next head coach.

Jackson was last at Hayti, Mo., his alma mater, where he and the Indians finished 1-8 in 2023 -- his lone season with the school. In 2022, Jackson led Cadillac, Mich., to a 5-5 record in his lone season there.

Jackson was the Crossett coach in the 2020-21 seasons, leading the Eagles to a combined 15-6 record. He has a 66-61 record as a head coach.

Nashville let Volarvich go on Dec. 1 after nine seasons and an 86-27 record, including the 2015 Class 4A state championship.

The Scrappers went 8-4 this season, falling in the the second round of the 4A playoffs to Central Arkansas Christian, 59-50.

-- Sam Lane