Police beat: Traffic stop leads to drugs, weapons

Traffic stop leads to drugs, weapons

The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday arrested four people who face drug and weapons charges after they were found to have marijuana and machine guns during a traffic stop, a police news release states.

A trooper pulled over a vehicle the four, who ranged in age from 16 to 19, were in at 2:23 p.m. at Stagecoach Road and Interstate 430 in Little Rock. The stop led to the discovery of six firearms and 42 grams of marijuana, the release states.

None of the four were named in the release. They were taken to state police headquarters in Little Rock for questioning by state police investigators and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, after which they were arrested and charged.

Two of the guns seized were Glock pistols that had been fitted with a "switch" or an illegally modified part that allows the handgun to be fired fully automatically, the release says.

The four all face charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, criminal use of prohibited weapons, carrying a weapon and improper display of a license plate and were being held in the Pulaski County jail.

People convicted of federal charges associated with having an illegally modified machine gun can expect to serve 90% of their sentence, the state police release notes.

Police: Man struck in head with club

Pulaski County deputies on Thursday arrested a man who they say struck his neighbor in the head with a club during an argument.

A deputy responding around 7:22 p.m. Thursday to a report of a battery near 4921 Our Way Ridge Drive initially made contact with David Martin, 59, who told the deputy, "I'm the person you're looking for," an arrest report states.

While a second deputy waited with Martin, the first deputy made contact with a victim who was covered in blood and holding a towel to one side of his head. The man said that Martin came down the road and started an argument before hitting him in the head with a "tire thumper" -- a wooden club.

Deputies arrested Martin, and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Martin faces a felony charge of first-degree battery and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening.