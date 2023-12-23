U.N. council endorses stepping up Gaza aid





UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution Friday calling for immediately rushing aid deliveries to hungry and desperate civilians in Gaza but without the original plea for an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas.

The long-delayed vote in the 15-member council was 13-0, with the United States and Russia abstaining. The U.S. abstention avoided a third American veto of a Gaza resolution following Hamas' surprise Oct. 7 attacks inside Israel. Russia wanted the stronger language restored; the U.S. did not.

Still, "It was the Christmas miracle we were all hoping for," said United Arab Emirates Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, who sponsored the resolution. She said it would send a signal to the people in Gaza that the Security Council was working to alleviate their suffering.

The resolution culminated a week and a half of high-level diplomacy by the United States, the UAE on behalf of Arab nations and others. The vote, initially scheduled for Monday, was pushed back each day until Friday.

A relieved U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council, "This was tough, but we got there."

She said the vote bolsters efforts "to alleviate this humanitarian crisis, to get lifesaving assistance into Gaza and to get hostages out of Gaza, to push for the protection of innocent civilians and humanitarian workers and to work toward a lasting peace."

"It is hard to overstate how urgent this is," Thomas-Greenfield said. "This resolution speaks to the severity of this crisis, and it calls on us all to do more."

The vote came immediately after the United States vetoed a Russian amendment that would have restored the call to immediately suspend hostilities. That vote was 10 countries in favor, the U.S. against and four abstentions.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called the resolution "entirely toothless" and accused the United States of "shameful, cynical and irresponsible conduct" and resorting to tactics "of gross pressure, blackmail and twisting arms."

He said the resolution "would essentially be giving the Israeli armed forces complete freedom of movement for the clearing of the Gaza Strip." Russia would have vetoed it, he said, if it hadn't been supported by a number of Arab countries.

Thus the resolution was stripped of its key provision -- the call for "the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access and for urgent steps toward a sustainable cessation of hostilities."

Instead it calls "for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered and expanded humanitarian access and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities." The steps are not defined, but diplomats said it was the council's first reference to stopping the fighting.

Ambassador Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. envoy, said it took the Security Council 75 days "to finally utter the words 'cessation of hostilities,'" stressing that the Palestinians and Arab nations supported the Russian amendment.

"This resolution is a step in the right direction" because of its important humanitarian provisions, Mansour said. "It must be implemented and must be accompanied by massive pressure for an immediate cease-fire."

Hamas called the resolution "an insufficient step" that "doesn't meet the requirements of the catastrophic state caused by the terrorist military machine in Gaza." The militant group accused the United States of defying the international community and blocking the council from demanding a halt to the war in a statement on its website.

Israel's U.N. deputy ambassador, Brett Jonathan Miller, criticized the Security Council for not condemning Hamas for its Oct. 7 attacks in which about 1,200 people were killed and about 240 taken hostage.

The resolution more generally "deplores all attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism." It also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

On a key sticking point concerning aid deliveries, the resolution eliminated a previous request for the U.N. "to exclusively monitor all humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza provided through land, sea and air routes" by outside parties to confirm their humanitarian nature.

It substituted a request to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to quickly appoint a coordinator to monitor relief deliveries to Gaza that are not from Israel and Hamas to verify that they are humanitarian goods. It asks the coordinator to establish a "mechanism" to speed aid deliveries and demands that Israel and Hamas cooperate with the coordinator.

Miller said "humanitarian aid is pouring into Gaza every single day" and Israel is willing to increase the number of aid trucks entering the territory and the only roadblock is "the U.N.'s ability to accept them." He stressed that "any enhancement of U.N. aid-monitoring cannot be done at the expense of Israel's security inspections."

Guterres countered at a news conference that it's a mistake to measure the effectiveness of the humanitarian operation in Gaza by the number of trucks.

"The real problem is that the way Israel is conducting this offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza," the U.N. chief said. He said the four elements of an effective aid operation don't exist -- security; staff that can work in safety; logistical capacity, especially trucks; and the resumption of commercial activity.

An Israeli military liaison officer said there is no food shortage in Gaza, saying sufficient aid is getting through.

"The reserves in Gaza Strip are sufficient for the near term," Col. Moshe Tetro said from the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing, without elaborating.

Israel opened the Kerem Shalom crossing several days ago amid international demands to increase the flow of aid, but on Thursday, the military struck the Palestinian side of the crossing, killing four staffers, and the U.N. said it was unable to pick up aid there for delivery. It was not immediately known if the U.N. resumed work there Friday. The Israeli military said it was targeting militants.

The war has also pushed Gaza's health sector into collapse.

Only nine of its 36 health facilities are still partially functioning, all in the south, according to the World Health Organization.

The agency reported soaring rates of diseases in Gaza, including a fivefold rise in diarrhea and increases in cases of meningitis, skin rashes and scabies.

The secretary-general reiterated his long-standing call for a humanitarian cease-fire. He expressed hope that Friday's resolution may help that happen but said "much more is needed immediately" to end the ongoing "nightmare" for the people in Gaza.

Guterres has said Gaza faces "a humanitarian catastrophe" and warned that a total collapse of the humanitarian support system would lead to "a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt."

According to a report released Thursday by 23 U.N. and humanitarian agencies, Gaza's entire 2.2 million population is in a food crisis or worse and 576,600 are at the "catastrophic" starvation level. With supplies to Gaza cut off except for a small trickle, the U.N. World Food Program has said 90% of the population is regularly going without food for a full day -- and Guterres said Friday that "four out of five of the hungriest people anywhere in the world are in Gaza."

Israel's war to destroy Hamas has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, health officials in Gaza said Friday, as Israel expanded its offensive and ordered tens of thousands more people to leave their homes.

The deaths in Gaza amount to nearly 1% of the territory's prewar population -- the latest indication of the 11-week-old conflict's staggering human toll.

Israel's aerial and ground offensive has been one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history, displacing nearly 85% of Gaza's 2.2 million people and leveling wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave.

Israel, shielded by the United States, has resisted international pressure to scale back its offensive. The military has said that months of fighting lie ahead in southern Gaza, an area packed with the vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people, many of whom were ordered to flee combat in the north earlier in the war.

Evacuation orders have pushed displaced civilians into ever-smaller areas of the south as troops focus on Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city.

The military said late Thursday that it is sending more ground forces, including combat engineers, to Khan Younis to target Hamas militants above-ground and in tunnels.

On Friday, it ordered tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes in Burej, an urban refugee camp, and surrounding communities in central Gaza, suggesting a ground assault there could be next.

In the city of Rafah, on the border with Egypt, an airstrike on a house killed six people, according to Associated Press journalists who saw the bodies at a hospital. Among the dead were a blind man, his wife and their 4-month-old child, said the infant's grandfather, Anwar Dhair.

Rafah is one of the few places in Gaza not under evacuation orders, but it has been targeted in Israeli strikes almost every day.

The air and ground campaign continued in the north, where Israel says it is in the final stages of clearing out Hamas militants.

Mustafa Abu Taha, a Palestinian farm worker, said many areas of his hard-hit Gaza City neighborhood of Shijaiyah have become inaccessible because of destruction from airstrikes.

"They are hitting anything moving," he said of Israeli forces.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Friday that it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting and more than 50,000 wounded. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It has previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors.

Israel blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, citing the group's use of crowded residential areas for military purposes and its tunnels under urban areas.

Israel's military says 139 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive. It says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants, including about 2,000 in the past three weeks, but it has not presented any evidence to back up the claim.

Security Council resolutions are important because they are legally binding, but in practice many parties choose to ignore the council's requests for action. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, though they are a significant barometer of world opinion.

Information for this article was contributed by Josef Federman, Najib Jobain and Sam Magdy of The Associated Press.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. After many delays, the U.N. Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution Friday calling for immediately speeding up aid deliveries to desperate civilians in Gaza but without the original call for an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



People gather during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. After many delays, the U.N. Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution Friday calling for immediately speeding up aid deliveries to desperate civilians in Gaza but without the original call for an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



Palestinian Ambassador to the U.N., Riyad Mansour speaks during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



Palestinian Ambassador to the U.N., Riyad Mansour speaks next to Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



People gather during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)







Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, raises her hand to vote Friday during the Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York. (AP/Yuki Iwamura)







Israeli soldiers check an Egyptian truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel on Friday. (AP/Maya Alleruzzo)







Family and friends of Israeli soldier Lt. Yaacov Elian mourn over his grave Friday during his funeral at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel. Elian, 20, was killed during Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip. (AP/Oded Balilty)









