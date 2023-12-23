The nation in brief: Driver burned in N.Y. gas-truck blast

Driver burned in N.Y. gas-truck blast

GLENVILLE, N.Y. -- A tractor-trailer loaded with what authorities believe were gas containers slammed into the bottom of an overhead railroad bridge in upstate New York and exploded Thursday night as a freight train was traveling on the tracks above.

The crash seriously injured the truck driver and briefly knocked out power to local homes and businesses after the truck hit the bridge in Glenville at about 6:30 p.m. Police said the driver apparently failed to heed signs warning that the height clearance was 10 feet.

Officials believe the truck was carrying containers of compressed natural gas. Authorities said there was no major damage reported to the train, which did not stop.

Police said multiple homes near the crash site were evacuated as a precaution, and most homes and businesses on the east side of town lost power for about two hours.

Crews were still trying to remove the truck from under the bridge Friday. After that, engineers were expected to inspect it to determine the damage, officials said.

The driver was identified as a 60-year-old man from Texas. Authorities said he was flown to Westchester Medical Center to be treated for third-degree burns.

Weakened California storm moves on

LOS ANGELES -- Lightning crackled offshore as a blustery Pacific storm crossed the San Diego coast and pushed eastward through desert areas into Arizona early Friday after flooding communities northwest of Los Angeles.

As millions scrambled to finish holiday shopping or headed out onto highways, a swath of Southern California remained under a flood watch because possible periods of more rain, but forecasters said there was much less storminess and the holiday weekend would be dry.

After slowly moving down the coast during the week, the brunt of the storm reached San Diego late Thursday. Just before midnight, a squall with gusts up to 55 mph dumped more than a half-inch of rain at Point Loma in 30 to 40 minutes, the National Weather Service said.

Rain also began arriving in southwest Arizona.

On Thursday, the storm unleashed extraordinary rainfall on coastal counties northwest of Los Angeles, flooding homes and stranding motorists on streets inundated with water.

Downpours swamped areas in the Ventura County cities of Port Hueneme and Oxnard, and about 35 miles up the coast in Santa Barbara County.

Despite the storm's prolific precipitation, it brought little snow to Southern California's mountains, a condition also being experienced elsewhere in the country.

Winter weather advisories were to remain in effect until 4 a.m. today.

Ex-Chicago alderman guilty in graft case

CHICAGO -- A federal jury convicted former Alderman Ed Burke on 13 corruption counts Thursday after hearing allegations the longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history with a 54-year tenure had used his power to win private law business from developers.

The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for 23 hours over four days before returning its verdict after weighing the testimony of 38 witnesses and hearing more than 100 recordings. It acquitted Burke on one count of conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Burke, who left office in May, used his political clout to pressure people into hiring his private property tax law firm.

Defense attorney Joe Duffy said, however, prosecutors presented a "murky" case.

"Fifty years on the job, [Burke] knows how to cut through red tape. That's why people come to him. He can get it done," Duffy said.

Burke left the Dirksen Federal Courthouse without comment. His sentencing is scheduled for June 19.

Peter Andrews, a longtime aide to Burke, was acquitted of all counts against him.

Patient hit in Virginia hospital shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was injured at a hospital in Virginia when a man who had come to the facility for a mental health evaluation Friday began shooting, police said.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards told reporters that a 911 call came in at 4:11 a.m. of shots fired at Chippenham Hospital. Officers who were already in the emergency room responded and found one adult male with critical, but not life-threatening, gunshot wounds.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. Edwards said a Chesterfield police officer who was also at the hospital for an unrelated reason had returned fire with his weapon during the incident, but the suspect was not injured.

Edwards said the suspect in the shooting is a 27-year-old man from Glen Allen, Va. He had come to the hospital on his own for a mental health evaluation. He was armed and began shooting shortly after he arrived. His motive was unclear.

"He was entering a room where he was disrobing and getting into a gown and then without warning starting firing his weapon," Edwards said. Another patient in a hallway was hit, he said.

Edwards said the charges would be filed against the man after consulting with prosecutors.



