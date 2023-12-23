With Mears hurt, NLR trio combines to score 53

North Little Rock didn't have one of its top players available for its showdown with Greenwood on Friday night.

Fortunately for the Lady Charging Wildcats, they had three other standouts on deck to help them ease into the Christmas break with another marquee victory.

Madison Hatley, Katie Fimple and Jocelyn Tate combined to score 53 points as North Little Rock beat Greenwood 62-44 at Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock.

A late third-quarter run gave North Little Rock (13-0) the breathing room it needed to finally close the door on the defending Class 5A champions. However, it was the work put in beforehand by the Lady Charging Wildcats' leading trio that cleared a path to their 18-point victory.

Hatley finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, Fimple scored 19 points, including five three-pointers, and Tate notched 14 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists for North Little Rock. All three of their contributions were especially key considering North Little Rock played without Kinley Mears, who sat out with a sprained ankle.

"She's got one of the worst ankle sprains I've seen, but she's a kid that just wants to go," North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple said of his junior guard. "It's like chaining a cheetah trying to keep her from getting out there. She always wants to get in, but hopefully, we'll be able to play her some next week when we go down to Texas just to get her back in the groove.

"We're certainly a lot better when she's in there, but also, it's forced a lot of these other kids have to step up, play some different roles and contribute in other ways. And they have."

All of the Lady Charging Wildcats had big parts against the Lady Bulldogs (7-3), particularly on the boards. North Little Rock outrebounded Greenwood 42-21, with Hatley and Tate shouldering the majority of that load. That, in itself, made it tough for Greenwood, but the fact that the it had a tough time knocking down shots consistently made it even harder.

The Lady Bulldogs shot just 18 of 56 (32.1%) from the floor, including 8 of 30 (26.7%) in the second half. Despite those woes, Greenwood still found a way to stay within arm's length of North Little Rock for most of the game.

The Lady Charging Wildcats, who hit 23 of 50 (46%) shots, jumped out to a 19-6 first-quarter lead on the strength of Katie Fimple's three three-pointers and the damage Hatley was doing inside. But North Little Rock began to struggle with Greenwood's zone, which led to several momentum-shifting turnovers.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to advantage of those mistakes and managed to pull within 28-22 at halftime after closing the second quarter on a 7-2 run.

Greenwood eventually caught North Little Rock in the third quarter and tied the game at 28-28 following a three-point play from Brooklyn Woolsey. The Lady Bulldogs would knot it again later in the period at 34-34 on a three-pointer from Anna Trusty with 4:35 left, but a putback from Hatley started an 11-0 surge to extend the Lady Charging Wildcats's cushion.

"She's just been huge all year," Fimple said of Hatley. "I've never seen a kid that's blossomed the way she has. She's being a great leader, talks. ... She's never been a big talker, but she's chatty now. And that's a great thing because she's always been so laid back."

Hatley added another stick-back during the run as the Lady Charging Wildcats established their double-digit lead. The closest Greenwood would get in the fourth quarter was 51-41 with just over three minutes remaining before a runner from Tate ignited a game-sealing 11-3 run.

Trusty had 17 points while both Kylah Pearcy and Carly Sexton scored eight points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs.