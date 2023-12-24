Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Nov. 27 - Dec. 1.

Brian Teeter; Samantha McKelvey to Rhys Branman; Leslie Branman, L48, Edgehill, $1,500,000.

Connie S. Coonan; Dennis P. Coonan (dec'd) to George Christopher Mathews; Christine Marie Mathews; Chris and Christine Mathews Joint Revocable Trust, L29 B125, Chenal Valley, $895,000.

Jarius D. Wright; Mary Katherine Bentley to Zachary Riley; Taylor Riley; The Zach and Taylor Riley Trust, 30 E. Lake Drive, North Little Rock. L59 B48, Lakewood, $860,000.

Steven and Vicki Joyner Properties, LLC to West 1st Street Assemblage, LLC, L2R, Wiess-Anderson; Pt SW SE 34-2N-12W, $800,000.

Arvil Wesley Burks, Jr.; Janet Getty Burks to Gerald Kay Johnson, Jr.; Claudia B. Anton, 1914 Canal Point, Little Rock. L6, Canal Pointe, $770,000.

Tracy Griggs; Christy Griggs to John Ashley Stricklin, Jr.; Beverly Kay Stricklin, L1, Griggs, $690,000.

Monica Baker; Monica Morris to Marin Lowman; Nicholas Lowman, L49 B18, Woodlands Edge, $686,000.

Thomas Collier East; Mary Carolyn East; The East Trust to Shane Lee Loftis, 16009 Burlingame Road, Little Rock. Pt SW SW 3-1N-14W, $585,000.

Ernest J. Oakleaf to Claudia P. Barone; Gary W. Barone, Ls62-63, Shadowlawn, $550,000.

Mark A. Harbison; Ronda A. Harbison to William Weston Weeks; Lisa Jones, 43 Epernay Circle, Little Rock. L23 B72, Chenal Valley, $525,000.

Arthur B. Holiman III; Carol Jean Holiman; Holiman Family Trust Agreement to Dennis Ray Beck; Tammy Alexander Beck, 19600 Angela Drive, Little Rock. Pt SE NW 10-1N-14W, $500,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to Catherine Schmitt; Christopher Edward Schitt, L15 B82, Chenal Valley, $478,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Suzanne Tipton, 15015 Matterhorn Loop, Maumelle. L17, Stonebrook Phase I, $474,500.

Rector-Phillips-Morse, Inc. to Michael H. Regauld; Sherron E. Ragauld; The Regauld Family Trust, L2, Bishop Place, $463,000.

Emon Ossian Mahony; Esther H. Teo to Colin Crawford; Lucas Araujo, 309 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L18 B1, Riffel and Rhoton's Ridgeland, $450,000.

HBH Builders, Inc. to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 1313 N. Grant St., Little Rock. L12 B29, Park View, $425,000.

Lindsay Harper; Justin W. Harper to Matthew Brillos; Alicia Corder, L37 B2, Parkside at Wildwood, $420,000.

Lauren Koenigsman; Zackary Walker Tilley to Reed Samuel Strickland, 14812 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock. L14 B2, Kanis Creek, $365,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Randy L. Pruitt, 9901 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L9, Millers Glen Phase 8, $360,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Kelly White; Tracy Hawkins, 5209 Canter Lane, Jacksonville. Ls9 & 9L, Jaxon Terrace Phase 16, $330,000.

Blake R. Hollowoa to James M. Baker; Kelley M. White, 6 Gunpowder Circle, Little Rock. L68, Sturbridge Phase II, $315,000.

Witson Ross Moore to Lauren Carpenter, 9716 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock. L5, Secluded Hills Phase V, $311,500.

Dogtown Ventures, LLC to Deal or No Deal USA, LLC; Legacy Realm, LLC, 1506 Alberta Drive, Little Rock. L107, Leawood Manor 2nd, $300,004.

R. D. V., Inc. to All Partners, LLC, Ls1-9 B15, Worthen & Brown; Pt W/2 NW 9-1N-12W, $300,000.

Marvin Itzkowitz; Judy Ann Pearlstein to John R. Tisdale; Cynthia F. Tisdale, L23, Hunters Green, $295,000.

Jingvi Wang; Wensheng Sha to Gloria Y. Bastidas, L53 B4, Cherry Creek, $294,000.

Sandra Holloway to Aron Persons; Rachel Persons, Pt NE SW 28-2N-14W, $285,000.

Michael Keith Sawrie to Erez Ethan Shalex; Aytan Musayeva, 1400 White Road, Little Rock. Tract 5, Simpson, $280,000.

Philip R. Stowers to Tyler Matthew Burgener; Brittany Nicole Reed, 143 Pleasantwood Drive, Maumelle. L43, Pleasantwood, $279,500.

T.W.- LR, LLC to Simside, LLC, L10 B11, Pfeifer, $276,000.

M & S Apartments, LLC to Kenneth Ryan Barnett; Ashly Thomas Barnett, 9709 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock. L64, Treasure Hill, $268,000.

Estate of Matthew Barton Hamby, Jr. (dec'd); James Hamby to Mark McAllister; MaKayla McAllister, L18, Palisades Heights Single Family Detached, $265,000.

Robert W. Bibles; Bibles Living Trust to William Chad Bland, II; Lee Ann Harper, 3 Castle Hill Court, Little Rock. L37, Echo Valley Park, $265,000.

Margie Rainey Fernandez; Margie Rainey Fernandez Living Trust to Joe Miller; Margot Miller, 106 Illinois Bayou Drive, Sherwood. L24 B33, Overbrook, $260,000.

Lisa L. Hardy to Elizabeth Frias Buenrostro; Marisela Frias Buenrostro, 51 Chateaus Lane, Little Rock. L21, Chateaus on Stagecoach Neighborhood, $248,000.

Jennifer Widniewski to Brian A. Wright, 119 Detonti Drive, Maumelle. L106, Diamond Pointe Phase II, $248,000.

Herminia Esparza; Jose Rudis Guardado to Judith S. Rickard, L110, Treasure Hill Section 2, $244,000.

For-Play Enterprises, Inc. to Wellinghall Property Company, LLC, Pt N/2 SW 11-1N-14W (aka: Tracts 4 & 5, Hickory Lakes Estates Unrecorded), $235,000.

Kayla D. Patton; Kaitlin S. Patton to Shawn McDougald, 7309 Briarwood Drive, Little Rock. L110, Briarwood, $234,900.

Helen M. Garr to Alan Littlefield, 3600 Bunker Hill Drive, North Little Rock. L9 B62, Lakewood, $230,000.

Amber K. Phillips; Christopher N. Phillips to Phillips Family Trust; Venuss Property Management, 23 Vantage Drive, Maumelle. L11, Woodland Heights, $230,000.

Domminic Joseph Medina; Tracy Lorraine Belcher to Jessica Dismang; Brice Dismang, 11612 W. Stoney Point Court, Little Rock. L336, Walnut Valley 2nd, $227,000.

Wolf Lilly Investments & Holdings, LLC to Norman E. D. Whitfield, L3, Tara Mount, $220,000.

Mark A. Rogers; Laura W. Rogers to HBH Builders, Inc., L115, Cammack Woods, $215,000.

Ruth E. Vanderveen to Earnest Oakleaf, Jr., L50, Queen Manor, $214,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jessica Leigh White, 6501 Waterleaf Court, North Little Rock. L9 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $208,975.

Francisco Xavier Espinoza to Timmy Kitchen, L1, Kelli Manor, $208,000.

Shorty Biggs Properties, LLC to Michael Pugh, 48 Kingspark Road, Little Rock. L202, Colony West 2nd, $208,000.

Audra E. Burrell; Audra E. Williams to Diane Karlson, 4009 Ridge Road, North Little Rock. Pt SW NW 23-2N-12W, $199,900.

Teri L. Abraham to Lynette Rae Panique, 23 Pennwood Drive, Sherwood. L2, Penney's Replat- Pennwood, $189,900.

GIK, LLC to Clifton Family Limited Liability Limited Partnership, Pt NW 12-1N-11W, $185,600.

Byrd Real Estate Investments, LLC to Roshita Jordan, 426 Live Oak Drive, North Little Rock. L1 B4, Delta Lawn, $185,000.

Jimmy Don Diamond; Valorie Jean Diamond to James D. Beers; Jenna M. Beers, 98 Creekwood Drive, Sherwood. L140, Deerewood Phase IV, $184,900.

Jason H. Moring; Dawn L. Culpepper to Julio Alberto Gil, 4005 North 1st St., Jacksonville. L12 B4, Jaxon Terrace, $179,950.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Yi-Cheng Yeh, 9024 Woodbine Drive, Sherwood. L36, Northwood, $179,600.

Forward Proeprties, LLC to Gay Lacy IV; Sabrina Denise Lacy, 507 S. Valentine St., Little Rock. L11 B2, McIntosh 1st, $176,000.

Carrie Ann Cauley to Nathan Ort, 602 Fernwood Ave., Sherwood. L18 B317, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

Katie Atkinson to Michelle Drilling, 5 Gregory Lane, Little Rock. L305, Briarwood, $175,000.

Jamie A. Ramos Mendoza; Suyapa D. Ramos Griffin to Lashala Goodman, 9701 Stardust Trail, Little Rock. L13, Southwest Acres Phase I, $173,000.

Sok Cha Heyaime to ABDTD Investments, LLC, Ls1-3 & 10-12 B169, John Barrow, $170,000.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Vincent Do, 5 Zircon Cove, Maumelle. L188, North Pointe, $166,500.

Commissioner in Circuit to Centennial Bank, L223, Windamere; L16, Allendale, $164,065.

Barry Sims; Suzanne Sims to Allen Jenkins; Steve Jenkins Townhome, 15, Timber Creek Townhomes, HPR $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Venetian Property Group, LLC, 4204 Mellene Drive, North Little Rock. L19, Engelberger, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Venetian Property Group, LLC, 10009 Stardust Trail, Little Rock. L65, Winterwood, $160,000.

Tina M. Elliott to Marilyn M. Joshua, 3916 West St., Little Rock. L22, Stonehedge, $159,900.

Bari J. Maxwell to Violene Murray, 202 Elwood Drive, Jacksonville. L75, Deerewood, $155,000.

GCP Holdings, LLC to Kaufman Development 2, LLC, Pt E/2 NW NW 10-1N-13W, $150,000.