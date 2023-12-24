Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Christine Marie Avery, 716 S. Avilla Heights, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ariana Johnson, 14 Nickel Cove, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
ALMA Brad Johnston, 4405 Bayou Terrace, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
ATLANTA Larry Collins, 107 E. Taylor St., Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Mary E. Cottingham, 226 Clayboy Drive, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tammy L. Cottingham, 226 Clayboy Drive, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Marion Scott Dodson, PO Box 5658, Dec. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTON Alicia Boykin, 141 Cardinal Drive, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Christopher Abbott, 901 Nature Way, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tamica Merriweather, 4586 Shoal Creek Drive, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Decatur B. Jackson III, 1041 Wheatland Cove, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jaquisha Allison, 2420 Kenneth Drive, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Toja Renee Blair, 220 Lakewood St., Dec. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
BONO Mario D. Williams, 205 Woodland Trails, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
BRADFORD Marlene Grace Mason, 305 Velvet Ridge, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Justin Cole Marsh, 715 Crestwood Cove, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
CABOT Mark Angele, 17 Tripp, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Johnathan Amado Fernandez, 103 Hunters Chase Cove, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Emily Fernandez, 103 Hunters Chase Cove, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
CLARKSVILLE Brian Dale Williamson, 310 County Road 3566, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
COMPTON Vanessa Gibbins, HC 33 BOX 32, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shannon Gibbins, HC 33 BOX 32, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONCORD Stacy Gay Armstrong, 8651 Heber Springs Road North, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Billey Duane Armstrong, 8651 Heber Springs Road North, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Terry Ellis Shepard, 2913 Celia Drive, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lisa Woodard Jones, 1706 Independence St., Apt. L, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cavin Cooper, 1A Rolling Creek Circle, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Moniquee Evette Goree, 903 Cedar St., Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
DENNARD Kristy Rae Sowell, 1469 Libby Lane, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
DOVER Cristopher S Mixon, 382 SR 164 W, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
DRASCO Leslie A. Lacy, 415 Center Ridge Road, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
ENGLAND Hollis E Jordan, 422 Short St., Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lakeisha S Jordan, 422 Short St., Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Victoria Paige Jackson, 112 SW 2nd St., Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
FAIRFIELD BAY Crystal Dee Morgan, 101 Shadow Ridge Drive, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Donald Sean Elam, 12537 Richardson Road, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Kimberly Lynn Turnbough, 1637 W. Deane St, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Demarqus Odems, 1456 N. Bernice Drive, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Carolyn Ware, 2617 Ark. 1 South, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Roger Funk, 1812 Burnham Road, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amy Funk, 1812 Burnham Road, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Arthur Junior Foster, 8604 Avignon Lane, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Cheryl Ann Foster, 8604 Avignon Lane, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Tyroneisha Meshae Collins, 4 North Hills, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
HAMPTON Jason Maez, 1117 W. U.S. 278, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Trenton Daniel Eddings, 5068 Ark. 7 North, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rachel Erin Eddings, 5068 Ark. 7 North, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARTFORD Cody Allan McKinney, 508 Fox Trot Court, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS David R. Gayer, 1999 Pangburn Road, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Terrie D. Gayer, 1999 Pangburn Road, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Lance Ford, 111 Woodberry, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lizanne Ford, 111 Woodberry, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Audrey Beach, 1282 S. Moore Road, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Alice Alene Moore, 2 Trevino Place, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
IMBODEN Joseph Coddington, 100 Stephens Lane, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tracy Lynn Coddington, 100 Stephens Lane, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Monty R. Watkins, 803 S. Redmond, Apt. 3, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Johnny R. Woodley Jr., 26 Wright Circle, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Telina V. Woodley, 26 Wright Circle, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Nancy Kay Gage, 3105 Daviswood Road, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tyrone L. Cornelious, 5504 Slimbridge Drive, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michelle L. Cornelious, 5504 Slimbridge Drive, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Earless Coleman, 505 Wilkins Ave., Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ruth Chenell Wheller, 912 Poplar Ave., Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Johnny Kevin Freeman, 2501 N. Church St., Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Dorothy Jean Smith, 204 CR 316, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Light David Roberts, 1008 Haltom St., Apt. 4, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ivonne Faye Roberts, 1008 Haltom St., Apt. 4, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
William Ray Whitaker, 3714 Remington Drive, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kayleen Gayle Whitaker, 3714 Remington Drive, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
LEXA Tyrone D. Collins, 324 Phillips County Road, No. 223, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Fredreca L. Collins, 324 Phillips County Road, No. 223, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Brandon Damond Hester, 1417 Yarrow Drive North, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Valerie Sanders, 11017 King Arthur, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Diane Marie Redmon, 1909 Rice St., Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ronnie Steven Williams, 4724 Fairlee, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Regaysha N. Dickerson, 5 Rosemoor Drive, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bobby Smith, 321 Nottingham Road, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Joann Murray, 6724 Stonecrest Drive, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Audrey L. Brown, 8707 Westwood Ave., Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Carl E Benetz III, 7 Mesquite Cove, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Debrah Matlock, 8505 Shelley Drive, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charles Booth, 518 Green Mountain Circle, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Vickie Diane Owens, 110 Tucker Road, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
MANILA Zachary Dearen, 507 S. Baltimore Ave., Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nathan L. Eldridge, 341 Buttercup Lane, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michelle N. Eldridge, 341 Buttercup Lane, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
MARION Sylvester Keys, 727 Pleasant Woods Drive, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Daphne Ruth Keys, 727 Pleasant Woods Drive, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Elmira L. McCastle, 8303 Counts Massie Road, Apt. 206, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lashonda Graham, P.O. Box 13207, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ricky Nwozuzu, 100 Park Drive, Apt. 637, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sharon Watkins, 110 Ponca Drive, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Keith Watkins, 110 Ponca Drive, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Amber Mallory, 143 York's Chapel Road, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Lashonda Norris, 3712 Orange St., Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rickeisha Babbs, 2712 John Ashley, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Leonard Ridgle, 6648 White Oak Way, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Smith, 1016 N. I St., Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Michael Keith Fagan, 4804 Ark. 135 South, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Adinah Anne Fagan, 4804 Ark. 135 South, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Michael Womack, 4 Hunters Green, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tanita Womack, 4 Hunters Green, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Floyd William Thompson, 1508 Dixon Lane, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Teresa Diane Thompson, 1508 Dixon Lane, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sharon Monique Shepherd, 205 Osborn Road, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Scott Anthony Stephens, 821 Bonnie Scotland Drive, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
PRESCOTT Ryan O'Neal, 1925 Ark. 24 East, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Crickett O'Neal, 1925 Ark. 24 East, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dorothy Ann Page, 336 Moore St., Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
RAVENDEN SPRINGS Jessie Lee Simmons, 407 CC Road, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Karen L. Simmons, 407 CC Road, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Eric Christopher Snyder, 14473 Grace Lane, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kaitlyn Rae Blau, 14473 Grace Lane, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Taylor Daniel Beebe, 8607 Wild Cherry Drive, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sara Lindsey Beebe, 8607 Wild Cherry Drive, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charles Eugene Edwards, Jr., 606 Rustic Drive, Unit 14, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Gregory Howard, 166 Mills Way Lane, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Patricia M. Ullah, Meadow Lake Circle Blvd. 310 Apt. 10, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Garry L. Baker, 901 Morris Schoool Road, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Lisa Frazier, 108 Whitewood Drive, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPARKMAN Barbara Ann Dailey, 71 Dallas 203, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Eliser Gonzalez Cruz, 1473 Jim's Place, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ruth Longoria de Gonzalez, 1473 Jim's Place, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGFIELD Luther Randy Copeland, 80 Blake Road, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Carolyn Ann Copeland, 80 Blake Road, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
STRAWBERRY Judy Ann Brown, 2251 Ark. 230, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stayton Lee Massey, 103 N. Walnut, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
April Massey, 103 N. Walnut, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Lisa M Herrera, 1312 S. Main St., Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
SULPHUR ROCK Amanda Lyn Pipes, 15 Rock Creek Drive, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jesse Lee Pipes, 15 Rock Creek Drive, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Meghan Rorie Gillmore, 1925 Cedar Grove Road, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
TRUMANN Terry Douglas Harston, 417 Arrowhead Road, Dec. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
VIOLA Nicole Brakebill, 47 Grayson St., Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
WALDRON Pottridge Farming, LLC, 1936 Pottridge Lane, Dec. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
WARD Debra Lynn Wilson, 106 E. Timothy, Dec. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
WARREN Karmalisa York, 712 McCauley St., Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Chauncey Dipaola Robinson, 1504 Brentwood Drive, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Aisha A. Mixon, 602 Rainer Road, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Christopher Justin Merrell, 404 Parkway Drive, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
WILBURN Virgil Martin, 6700 Wilburn Road, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Crystal J. Martin, 6700 Wilburn Road, Dec. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
WILMAR Angela Denise Brown, 290 Lincoln Road, Dec. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
YELLVILLE Chanelle Marie Elliott, 12822 MC 8001, Dec. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.