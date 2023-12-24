20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 12-18 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Dec. 12

Ahmed Elarabi Mitwalli Mohamed Ibra, 27, and Ashley Denise Carver, 34, both of Fort Smith

Kenneth Edward Koch, 29, and Mikella Marie Arbaugh, 29, both of Fort Smith

Stephen Michael Rogers, 19, and Kreszin Ella Wynn, 19, both of Fort Smith

Dedric James Campbell, 27, and Elisabeth Gabrielle Jett, 22, both of Fort Smith

Dec. 13

Christopher L. Chambers, 32, and Briana Ashlie Chambers, 32, both of Fort Smith

Nicholas Thomas Trujillo, 25, and Trinity Reyna Elliot, 23, both of Wilburton, Okla.

Valerie Anne Simmons, 29, and Lana Cumps, 26, both of Little Rock

Jessie Lee Little, 55, and Tracie Dawn Clark, 41, both of Stigler, Okla.

Dec. 14

Matthew Lynn Hubbard, 31, and Kayla Nichole King, 29, both of Mansfield

Ryan James Hanson, 29, and Caitlin Nicole Dennis, 32, both of Fort Smith

Dec. 15

Michael Scott Staggs, 25, and Kayetlynn Michelle Kaylor, 20, both of Poteau, Okla.

Thomas Allen Lovell, 76, and Evelyn Yvonne Portwine, 69, both of Spiro, Okla,

Jeffrey Glen Fosnaugh, 54, Lavaca, and Marie Emily Roberts, 48, Fort Smith

Toby William Hill, 39, Stroud, Okla., and Kogee Louise Postoak, 38, Checotah, Okla.

Lewis Lance Boothe, 54, and Michelle Elizabeth Stone, 54, both of Medicine Park, Okla.

Braden Drew Maes, 23, and Audrianna Olivia Garcia, 27, both of Fort Smith

Matthew Joseph Urbine, 25, and Clonda Marie Schalski, 29, both of Fort Smith

Brandon Joe T. Brooks, 37, Midland, and Ashley Melissa Rogers, 29, Van Buren

Garrett Burt Henderson, 35, and Jordan Rachael Baker, 34, both of Van Buren

Corey Fletcher Mullins, 26, and Brianna Deshay Stice, 25, both of Fort Smith

Kamal Nassar, 26, and Gwendolyn Earlyn Lewis, 30, both of Moore, Okla.

Dec. 18

Caleb Anthony Foster, 27, and Makayla Rene Conrad, 23, both of Fort Smith

Michael Antonio Mercado, 39, and Marielle Domrique Martin, 30, both of Fort Smith

Bayron A. Melgar Sanchez, 23, and Brooklyn Kaye Cantrell, 20, both of Fort Smith

Sharitti Dawne Green, 42, and Sara Rose Lynch, 41, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Miguel Angel Rivera, 65, and Concepcion Campos, 63, both of Fort Smith