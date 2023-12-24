2023 All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette football team

ALL-NWADG FOOTBALL TEAM

SUPERLATIVES

Coach of the Year

Casey Dick, Fayetteville;;;Guided Bulldogs to a 13-0 record and a Class 7A state championship.

Player of the Year

QB;Drake Lindsey;Fayetteville;Sr.;6-5;220;Minnesota signee led Bulldogs to first unbeaten season in school history.

Offensive Player of the Year

RB;Bo Williams;Shiloh Christian;Sr.;5-10;190;Compiled almost 2,000 yards rushing and 38 TDs for Class 5A state runner-up

Defensive Player of the Year

DL;Kaden Spencer;Fayetteville;Sr.;6-1;230;Compiled 39 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback sacks to go with 92 tackles.

Newcomer of the Year

ATH;Jeff Regan;Rogers;Soph.;5-7;145;All-state honoree as receiver but also handled duties as backup quarterback, defensive back and kickoff returner.

OFFENSE

Pos.;Player;School;Cl.;Ht.;Wt;Noteworthy

QB;Dizzy Dean;Elkins;Sr.;6-2;180;All-state player threw for 3,099 yards and 41 TDs, committed to Central Missouri

QB;Carter Nye;Bentonville;6-1;170;Threw for 3,142 yards and 31 TDs and earned all-conference honors despite missing 2 games

RB;Da'Shawn Chairs;Elkins;5-7;170;All-state performer ran for 1,740 yards and 35 TDs, has multiple college offers.

RB;Braden Long;Harrison;Sr.;6-1;200;All-state performer broke school records with 2,224 yards and 32 TDs rushing.

WR;Jaison DeLamar;Fayetteville;Jr.;5-11;180;All-state performer and Arkansas baseball commit led the Bulldogs with 89 receptions for 1,394 yards and 17 TD.

WR;C.J. Brown;Bentonville;Sr.;6-1;186;Arkansas signee had 64 receptions for 1,381 yards, 17 TDs;also had TDs in KO returns (3), rushing (2) and passing (1).

WR;Jaxson Brust;Bentonville West;Sr.;5-10;160;Was selected All-state as a DB, but led the Wolverines with 94 receptions for 1,186 yds., 17 TDs.

OL;Trason Hunt;Bentonville;Sr.;6-5;265;All-state performer and Arkansas State signee who graded out at 87% with 56 knockdowns.

OL;Lane Jeffcoat;Bentonville West;Sr.;6-9;306;All-state performer graded out at 90% this season;has signed to play at Rice.

OL;Colin Jones;Rogers;Sr.;6-3;255;All-state nominee usually graded out the highest among the Mounties' linemen, surpassing 80% weekly.

OL;Crew Kvern;Fayetteville;Sr.;5-11;240;Had an 86% overall grade blocking (83 run, 89 pass) with 19 knockdown blocks.

OL;Jonas Nantze;Shiloh Christian;6-5;272;All-state performer and Oklahoma State commit had 141 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks.

TE;Mabry Verser;Rogers;Sr.;6-4;215;Caught 28 passes for 418 yards, including 188 yards after the catch, and 6 touchdowns

ATH;Luke Elsik;Farmington;Jr.;5-11;152;Accounted for 1,832 all-purpose yards and 20 TDs as he split time between receiver and running back.

ATH;Gabe Holmes;Gravette;Jr.;6-0;221;Had 1,014 yards and 14 TDs passing, ran for 1,126 yards and 19 TDs and also 3 TDs receiving.

K/P;J.T. Miller;Rogers;Sr.;6-0;150;All-state player kicked 62 of 66 PATs, 6 of 8 FGs, 36 touchbacks, 8 onside kicks and a 35.5-yard punt avg.

DEFENSE

Pos.;Player;School;Cl.;Ht.;Wt;Noteworthy

DL;Jacquel Brown;Farmington;So.;6-1;215;Compiled 67 tackles, 6 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

DL;Austin James,Pea Ridge;Sr.;6-4;220;Earned all-state honors after he recorded 38 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 2 quarterback sacks.

DL;Ben Pearson;Bentonville;Sr.;6-2;190;All-state performer compiled 90 total tackles with 9 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles.

DL;Trey Lisle;Fayetteville;Sr.;6-5;205;Southeast Missouri State signee had 24 tackles for loss and 6 QB sacks, as well as 63 tackles, a forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries

LB;Landon Jones;Fayetteville;Sr.;5-9;185;Recorded 16 QB sacks and 30 tackles for loss, as well as 90 total tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

LB;Rivers Wiseman;Bentonville;Sr.;6-4;200;Earned all-state honors after recording 96 tackles, 1 sack, 4 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

LB;Rhett Tidwell;Fayetteville;Jr.;5-10;200;All-state performer had 108 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles, returning one for a TD.

LB;Bennett Roberts;Gentry;Jr.;6-0;210;Recorded a team-high 137 tackles and also had 7 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback sacks an an interception.

LB;Tag Glidewell;Harrison;Sr.;6-1;200;All-state performer had a team-high 93 tackles (60 solo) with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery

DB;Christian Farrow;Bentonville;Sr.;6-0;160;All-state player finished with 89 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 8 pass breakups and 3 interceptions.

DB;Charlie Mobley;Farmington;Sr.;6-0;190;All-state performer had 108 tackles (52 solo) with 4 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery and a defensive TD.

DB;Brandon Vaughan;Greenland;Jr.;5-8;153Had 46 tackles (26 solo), 5 interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

S;Isaiah Taylor;Fayetteville;Sr.;5-10;190;All-state player had 93 tackles and five interceptions, returning for a score. Also blocked 2 punts and a field goal.

S;AJ Looney;Bentonville;Jr.;5-8;160;Earned all-state recognition after compiling 49 tackles, 3 pass breakups and an interception despite an injury.