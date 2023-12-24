2023 in Review: APT waits, Trike/APO merge, Theatre Collective born

Continuing our look back at 2023, these are -- in my opinion -- the top three theater stories I covered in the past calendar year.

1. APT ready to move back home

Pat Metheny will be first March 13, 2024. The JJ Grey & Mofro Olustee Tour will follow March 14.

Then Arkansas Public Theatre will return to the Victory Theatre stage April 5.

Season 38 for the community theater troupe will be abbreviated to three shows, but they are all musicals and promise to be blockbusters -- "Into The Woods," April 5-7 and 11-14; "Rent," May 31-June 2 and June 6-9; and "Kinky Boots," Aug. 2-4 and 8-11.

Auditions for "Into the Woods" will be Jan. 22-23.

And before the first musical is even cast, audiences will also know what six shows are coming in Season 39. The Season Leaks announcement will take place Jan. 19.

Long the home of Arkansas Public Theatre, the 1927 Victory Theater is in the middle of a renovation, partially funded through a Walton Family Foundation grant, that will remove cabaret seating and replace it with theater seats, along with technical upgrades.

APT cut short its Season 37, completing its summer musical, "It Shoulda Been You," on July 30 so construction could begin.

"We are lucky to work with a city which values the arts as deeply and as fully as the city of Rogers," says Ed McClure, APT artistic director. "Hats off to Mayor Greg Hines and Director of Community Development John McCurdy for their vision and leadership.

"We are very excited and thankful for this amazing opportunity."

2. Trike Theatre/Arkansas Philharmonic merge

Trike Theatre and the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra were both happy being single. They both had full lives -- performance programs, training programs for youngsters and outreach programs in schools.

But once they began to contemplate "marriage," it made so much sense, says Paul Savas, executive director of the newly merged organization. A party Sept. 30 at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville celebrated the joint venture, revealing the new name -- Ovations+ -- and introducing the new organization's leaders.

"APO and Trike have had a wonderful working relationship for many years," says Savas, who joined Trike in 2017. "Just before covid, we began to discuss how we might share resources, more formal ways to help stretch the dollar. As both are not-for-profit organizations relying on charitable donations to maintain community impact, making the dollar stretch further is of vital importance and just sensible stewardship of our community's support."

APO, he explains, had its concerts, its Youth Orchestra and its Link Up Program in schools.

Trike had its professional productions intended for young audiences, its academy for kids to create theater themselves and its outreach programming in schools.

Each had their own strengths that they could share with each other, places where "the puzzle pieces fit perfectly," Savas says. And they both had the need for a director of development, a position that couldn't really be shared unless the organizations went beyond "dating."

The new organization will be housed at Trike's home, 902 S.W. Second St., Suite F, in Bentonville, Savas says, and will continue to use other spaces like Thaden School and Walton Arts Center for bigger performances. Future plans include adding dance to the curriculum, investing in training teaching artists to grow in-school programming and maybe, just maybe, a new facility to call home.

3. Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas is born

In December of 2022, a group of friends gathered at a party had an idea: Why not put on a show?

By the next day, they were all asking each other two questions: Why stop at one event? Why couldn't this be a brand-new theater company?

After all, the group of friends was made up of experienced performers and production crew. Artistic director Stephanie Whitcomb has been involved in community theater since 1994, when she was cast in an Arts Center of the Ozarks production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Executive Director Rachel Mills' theater experience started when she was in kindergarten, cast as a reindeer tasked with keeping Santa Claus buckled in safely to his sleigh. Both have been in numerous productions -- and have worked behind the scenes -- at several local theater companies, even serving on the board.

Since the first production, "Collected," a free evening of musical performances with a few theatrical monologues and poetry readings thrown in, TCNWA has produced five shows -- counting the most recent one, a "Holiday Cabaret" Dec. 2-3 -- giving some 75 cast members, technicians, and directors a chance to share their talents with more than 500 fans.

The organization also achieved its 501(c)3 nonprofit status in 2023 -- and is planning its first fundraiser, a karaoke afternoon from 2 to 5 o'clock Jan. 13 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville. The 2024 season will also be revealed then.

"Everyone is invited to show off their pipes and support TCNWA," Mills says.

