2023 In Review: Del Rey inspires; Folk School, AMMPlify teach

We at What's Up! challenge ourselves each December to look back and then look forward to choose our top three stories from the year just past.

The criteria, which have been in place for a decade, is these should be music events that will leave an impact on Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley not just now but in the future. We chose two programs, one based in mentorship and the other a free instrument lending library, that will no doubt result in more events and more musicians sharing their craft in our area. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey always gets people talking, but there was something in the air the night she came to Rogers.

The articles below have been edited for space and clarity.

AMMPlify-ing mentorship in arts and music

Last spring local concert promoter Roger Barrett, KUAF's Leigh Wood and Mount Sequoyah teamed up to create AMMPlify, a free, eight-month arts and music mentorship program. Last year the program included an all day music festival on May 6 at Mount Sequoyah and other satellite events in the fall with the help of a Bridging and Belonging Grant from The Walmart Foundation.

Through AMMPlify, the sound system at Clapp Auditorium on Mount Sequoyah's campus was updated with a new sound system to transform the former chapel into a legitimate venue for live music and events. During the all-day festival, Clapp Auditorium was the stage for performances by Bonnie Montgomery and Adam Faucett. Other areas of the campus provided spaces for songwriting workshops, a poetry reading, a hip-hop showcase, film festival, outdoor concert, drum circles and more. Each show, workshop or event was organized by a mentee who received guidance through the AMMPlify program.

Later in 2023, AMMPlify mentees Jordan Pitts and Vaughn Mims of HopOut booked, promoted and organized a multi-genre show at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville as part of the AMMPlify program. The two went on to host other events as a result of their mentorship.

Providing mentorship as part of the first year of AMMPlify were Chad Maupin in graphic design, Linda Lopez in visual arts, Preston Poindexter in audio-visual technology, Bryan Hembree in music management, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster in music performance and Amber Imrie in arts management.

Starting this winter Julia Paganelli Marin of Bee Balm Arkansas became the next media mentor, Raif Box of Holy Anvil Studios became the next music mentor, and Dea Self is the art mentor for AMMPlify. The festival returns as well on April 27.

Lana Del Rey in Arkansas

When Lana Del Rey teased a possible Arkansas concert on social media on July 25, then announced a Rogers concert on July 26, the tickets were sold out by July 27.

As soon as she walked onto the AMP stage on Aug. 8, she leaned into the love. At times the crowd sang along with every word. She even surprised the crowd with a cover of "Stand By Your Man," related her own travels between Fayetteville and Tulsa in her career's earlier days and complimented the region's musical pull.

Although Del Rey was touring in support of her ninth album, "Did You Know There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.," she largely stuck to her earlier hits with backup from her graceful dancers swaying in blue dresses around her. The show felt at times ethereal or like we were being invited into one of her music videos as her video clips played on a large screen behind the stage.

Ahead of closing her show, Del Rey told the crowd, "It's official, I'm in love." I think it's safe to say that Arkansas loved her back. Like many other performers at the AMP, she ran into the crowd and took selfies. One fan even gave her a denim jacket that she immediately put on. Prior to the concert, Del Rey was also spotted antiquing in Rogers.

Locals Arkansauce opened the concert with "Love Is a Dangerous Game." Banjoist Adams Collins hyped the crowd for their instrumental -- "The Funky Gorilla," and I hear that DJ Raquel held it down in the AMP Underground.

Recently, Del Rey told Harper's Bazaar magazine that she was surprised by her Arkansas fan base and considered selling out Rogers as a definitive moment in her career.

Hembrees establish free instrument lending library

Since Bryan and Bernice Hembree established the Folk School of Fayetteville at the historic Walker-Stone house, Bernice said that they have been listening to what the community needs as they establish the school's goals. An instrument library -- and people to work on the instruments -- was one of the many needs they discovered.

The rooms of the pre-Civil War house are dedicated to music lessons. In the evenings, jam sessions, open mics and the occasional square dance are held. Nearly every room has a piano, many of which were donated. Then there's the instrument library with accordions, mandolins and guitars hanging from the walls, various percussive instruments spread over the top of a piano and banjos propped on stands next to a hammered dulcimer.

Bernice says that some of her piano students expressed an interest in trying out other instruments like electric guitar. Another wanted to try accordion, so she let him take one home.

"It was like he was meant to play it," she said. That experience sparked the idea of making the instruments available for free, so that people could try before they invest money in a new instrument.

Before the Hembrees even announced the drive to raise money and collect instruments and sound equipment, people were already handing over instruments, some of which needed repairs.

In the fall, the Hembrees launched a crowdfunding drive through ioby.org to raise money to expand the library and to hire local technicians to repair donated instruments and equipment. Donations were eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds. In December, they announced that the drive was successful with 125 donors supporting the campaign and collectively giving more than $20,000 to the Folk School of Fayetteville's instrument library.

"This thing keeps being said over and over, I hear from different people. There's this idea of like, 'I want to get back to that knowledge that I've lost,'" Bryan Hembree said before the campaign's end. "On the flip side, many of the folks coming through the door are looking to pass on their knowledge, which is at the heart of a folk school -- people teaching people."

More like Lana Del Slay. The diva wowed a sold-out crowd Aug. 8 at the Walmart AMP. She told the crowd that she's "officially in love" with Arkansas. Prior to the show, she was seen antiquing in Rogers with her father. The singer pulled from her many hit songs and added just a couple of new ones from her latest album, "Did you know that there's a tunnel underneath Ocean Blvd." (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Monica Hooper)



Local musician Avery Lee (left) and poet Julia Paganelli Marin led workshops during the first annual AMMPlify Festival in May 2023. In 2024, Marin will serve as a media mentor for the next installment of AMMPlify. (Courtesy Photo/Roger Barrett)

