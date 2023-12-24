Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: A friend asked me what this sequence showed the other day: four spades from you - five no-trump from partner. I had no clue. How would you parse this?

-- Josephine,

Harrisburg, Pa.

DEAR READER: The modern interpretation is often that five no-trump is asking partner to pick a slam, the emphasis being on finding the right strain. There are some auctions in which that does not make sense, though. In such situations, I would expect five no-trump to be a probe for trump quality, the grand slam force. That makes sense to me here. Normally, Roman Key Card Blackwood would solve the problem, but maybe responder has a void?

DEAR MR. WOLFF: A friend picked up ; 3, k K-5, l K-9-7-6-2, CLUBS K-9-6-4-3 facing a one-no-trump opening. He simply raised to game, which failed when they led a spade and opener had ; A-8-2, k A-J-4, l Q-J, ' Q-J-10-8-5, whereas five clubs was cold. What went wrong?

-- Methods,

Panama City, Fla.

DEAR READER: Here, I like to be able to show short spades, or perhaps just both minors, which would help us reach the right game. I would recommend playing three spades as both minors, shortness in spades, usually with one spade, three hearts and 5-4 in the minors either way. However, I think this hand would fit the bill too (albeit you would not sit for four hearts from opener).

DEAR MR. WOLFF: You hold ; 10-7-3, k A-8-3, l Q-4, ' K-8-7-4-3 and respond one no-trump to partner's one-diamond opening. How would you proceed when he rebids two spades?

-- Suit Suitable,

Little Rock, Ark.

DEAR READER: I have enough for a game opposite partner's reverse. We could easily belong in a club or diamond contract if partner is short in hearts, so I cannot bid three no-trump directly. I would use two no-trump with all weak hands here, so I can start with three clubs, natural and forcing, and see what partner does.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Say I open two no-trump and partner transfers to hearts. What options do I have other than completing the transfer?

-- Super Accept,

Walnut Creek, Calif.

DEAR READER: Some (a minority in the U.S.) play that completing to three hearts shows a fit of three cards, so you must bid three no-trump without a fit. If you simply complete the transfer without a fit, all higher calls should promise fit and a feature. I suggest you use those calls to promise a real source of tricks.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Is Gazzilli a worthwhile convention? Should my partnership consider adopting it?

-- Bucket Bid,

Huntington, W.Va.

DEAR READER: Gazzilli applies in an uncontested auction when you have opened a major and partner has responded one spade or one no-trump. Then, a two-club rebid shows either clubs or any 16 or more. Responder bids two diamonds to ask, showing 8 or more points along the way (game-forcing opposite the strong variant), or he bids naturally with up to 7 points. This conserves more bidding space when you are strong, but it does mean that you cannot play in two clubs, and the responses are complex. I would suggest that only serious partnerships should consider adding these methods.

