All done up

The Natural State is this year's theme for the holiday decor at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

The theme is a nod to the state's motto and possibly the Natural State Initiative established in January by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Arkansas' first gentleman, Bryan Sanders, serves as chairman of the initiative's advisory council.

"Arkansas is the Natural State, and our mission is to establish Arkansas as a leading destination for year-round outdoor adventure," Bryan Sanders said through a news release issued earlier this month.

Members of the Governor's Mansion Association and Tanarah Luxe Floral worked together to decorate the mansion. The decor features 21 Christmas trees as well as garland and bows that grace staircases and fireplace mantels.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal