ALL-NWADG FOOTBALL: Fayetteville QB Drake Lindsey the area’s top player after leading Purple’Dogs to title

ALL-NWADG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DRAKE LINDSEY

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-5

WEIGHT 220 pounds

NOTEWORTHY Senior quarterback led Fayetteville to Class 7A state championship with a 13-0 record. ... It was Fayetteville's sixth state championship and first undefeated season in school history. ... Directed an offense that averaged more than 45 points per game. ... Completed 273 of 392 passes for 3,916 yards and 52 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions on the year.... Completed 25 of 28 passes for 334 yards and 7 touchdowns to 6 receivers against Springdale Har-Ber. .... Selected MVP of the Class 7A state championship game after he threw for 355 yards and 1 touchdown in 22-16 win over Bentonville. ... Signed with the University of Minnesota.

QUOTABLE "Coming into the season, I knew we had a super-talented team and we really wanted to win it all, to go 13-0 and win the state championship. Getting it done, at the end of the year, the season goes by so fast and it's like, 'Did we really just do that?' Last year, we lost three games by a total of five points and those losses built us for this year. I had a feeling all year that when those close games hit, we would win because we had experienced them."

-- Rick Fires