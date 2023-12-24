ALL-NWADG FOOTBALL: Fayetteville’s Dick named Coach of the Year after leading Purple’Dogs to undeated state championship season

ALL-NWADG COACH OF THE YEAR

CASEY DICK

SCHOOL Fayetteville

NOTEWORTHY Led Fayetteville to a state championship in state's highest classification and a 13-0 record for the first time in school history. ... Constructed an offense that averaged more than 45 points per game. ... A native of Allen, Texas, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas, where he played quarterback for the Razorbacks. ... Hired as head coach at Fayetteville High School in April 2019 after serving one year as head coach at Van Buren. ... Served as an assistant football coach at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, and at Bentonville West.

QUOTABLE "We're happy for our kids, happy for our staff and happy for our community after the year we've had. There's a whole lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make it happen. It's one thing to make it to the championship game, as everybody will tell you, but it's another thing to actually win that game. The last time we made it [2021], I didn't really enjoy the process of getting to the state championship because you're always thinking, 'I got to get there, I got to get there.' This go-around, I was really able to soak everything in. It was so much fun from a preparation standpoint and just being around the kids."

-- Rick Fires