ALL-NWADG FOOTBALL: Kaden Spencer a terror on defense for Fayetteville, named area’s top defensive player

ALL-NWADG DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KADEN SPENCER

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

WEIGHT 230 pounds

NOTEWORTHY Defensive end who was selected all-state after helping Fayetteville to a 13-0 record and state championship in Class 7A. ... Finished season with 92 total tackles, including 30 quarterback hurries, 39 tackles for lost yardage and 10 sacks. ... Played his senior season as a transfer at Fayetteville after he played two years of varsity football at Springdale. ... Is twin brother with Mason Spencer, an all-conference wide receiver at Fayetteville.

QUOTABLE "This season means so much to me, especially after winning two games in two years at Springdale. It means the world to me in going 13-0 and winning a state championship here with my teammates, who've been working toward this since last January. It's been a constant grind and we made it all pay off."

-- Rick Fires