ALL-NWADG FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian running back Bo Williams earns top offensive honor

ALL-NWADG OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

BO WILLIAMS

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

WEIGHT 190 pounds

NOTEWORTHY Finished the season with 288 carries for 1,935 yards and 38 touchdowns for Class 5A state runner-up Saints. Also caught 28 passes for 235 yard and 3 touchdowns. ... Opened the 2023 season with a 388-yard, 6-touchdown rushing performance at Little Rock Christian. ... Rushed for 227 yards on 16 carries in Week 2 against Tulsa Victory Christian. ... Scored 3 touchdowns in playoff win at Valley View. ... Rushed for 269 yards and 5 touchdowns as Saints rallied to win at Pine Bluff in Class 5A semifinals. ... Had 1,481 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior in 2022. ... Has scholarship offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Arkansas Tech, Southern Arkansas, Harding, Ouachita Baptist and Northwest Missouri State along with a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas State.

QUOTABLE "I know I'm not the most athletic. I know I'm not the biggest. But I've always kind of thought of it as things I can control. I can control how strong I get. That's the weight room. I can control if I get faster. That's me putting in the work and sprinting. I like to control the things that I can control."

-- Graham Thomas