ALL-NWADG NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

JEFF REGAN

SCHOOL Rogers

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-7

WEIGHT 145 pounds

NOTEWORTHY Earned Class 7A all-state honors at wide receiver after catching 58 passes for 763 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and 7 touchdowns. ... Caught game-winning 65-yard touchdown pass at Fort Smith Southside to open conference play. ... Also played quarterback with 27 of 52 completions for 515 yards and 5 touchdowns. ... Rushed 29 times for 188 yards and 6 touchdowns. ... Was the Mounties' QB out of their goal-line package. ... Returned opening game kickoffs for touchdowns against Springdale Har-Ber (88 yards) and Rogers Heritage (95 yards) in back-to-back weeks. ... Had another kickoff return for touchdown against Springdale called back by penalty. ... Also played defensive back on defense.

QUOTABLE "The season was a lot of fun and being led by the seniors was a blessing. Good dudes all around that helped me have a good year. My coaches had good game plans for every game as well. I'm very grateful for my teammates, coaches and my family. I hope to be able to help my team and help lead the younger guys these next couple years."

-- Graham Thomas