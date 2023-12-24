Anna Beth Gorman stood in her high school principal's office with a stance that said she wasn't going anywhere until she was heard. Known for her unshakable drive to succeed, she had heard about Texas Bluebonnet Girls State, a summer gathering of teenage leaders and achievers, to which one representative...
Anna Elizabeth Gorman
Anna Beth Gorman is a force of nature, especially when it comes to improving women’s lives in Arkansas. She gained self-confidence and purpose in the Girl Scouts. She also learned the importance of l
