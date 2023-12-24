The world in brief: Bells toll for Czech shooting victims

Bells toll for Czech shooting victims

PRAGUE -- The Czech Republic came to a standstill at noon Saturday as people across the country observed a minute of silence for the victims of its worst mass killing that left 14 dead and questions about the shooter's motive.

National flags on public buildings flew at half-staff and bells tolled at noon. President Petr Pavel and speakers of both houses of Parliament attended a Mass for the victims at St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, the country's biggest, which was packed.

"We're all still in a shock in our own ways," Prague Archbishop Jan Graubner said. "We need to clearly condemn what happened but we also need to look into the future."

"Nobody should be left alone in these tough moments," Charles University rector Milena Kralickova said in her remarks toward the end of the Mass. The shooting occurred inside the university's Faculty of Arts on Thursday. Twenty-five other people were wounded before the gunman killed himself.

Police and prosecutors said they have evidence the 24-year-old shooter also killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby in Prague last week.

The shooter was Czech and a student at the Faculty of Arts. Investigators do not suspect a link to any extremist ideology or groups. Officials said they believed he acted alone but his motive is not yet clear.

20 people die in Burundi rebel attack

NAIROBI, Kenya -- At least 20 people have been killed in Burundi in an attack by a rebel group based in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, a Burundian government spokesman said Saturday.

Among those killed were 12 children and three women, two of whom were pregnant, spokesman Jérôme Niyonzima said in a statement.

The attack targeted nine homes on Friday evening in the western town of Vugizo, close to the Lake Tanganyika border with Congo, according to the Burundian government.

RED-Tabara, a Burundian armed rebel group based in South Kivu, eastern Congo, claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The group, which denied having targeted civilians, claimed to have killed nine soldiers and a police officer.

Burundian authorities consider RED-Tabara a terrorist movement. The group first appeared in 2011 and has been accused of a string of attacks in Burundi since 2015.

Witnesses who spoke to The Associated Press said the rebels appeared to be wearing Burundian army uniforms. Farmer Innocent Hajayandi, who witnessed the attack, said security forces fled, "leaving the residents to their own devices."

On Friday, Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye told army, police and intelligence officers to remain vigilant, warning that "the enemy never sleeps even if we have security."

Ex-tourism minister of Kenya charged

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenya's anti-corruption commission Friday charged the country's former tourism minister and two others with economic crimes, alleging fraud of tens of millions of dollars in inflated costs for the construction of a hospitality college.

Najib Balala; former principal secretary Leah Addah Gwiyo; and the managing partner of West Consults, John Odero, appeared before Principal Magistrate James Mwaniki in the coastal town of Malindi, where they denied the charges.

Balala is the first high-profile person to be charged with corruption under President William Ruto's administration. The three were released after posting bail.

Thirteen other suspects are expected to be charged with corruption offenses and economic crimes for the alleged malfeasance that took place 16 years ago. Balala was then serving in the government of late President Mwai Kibaki.

The original cost of the Ronald Ngala Utalii College on the East African coast approved by the minister of finance was about $12.5 million but was inflated to more than $66.7 million, according to an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission statement.

Ruto has been under pressure to take tougher action against corruption in Kenya as he increases taxes and widens the tax bracket. He says he has increased taxes so that the country doesn't default on paying public debt. The taxes have increased the cost of living and have been opposed by many Kenyans who believe that without tackling endemic corruption in the country, the money will be stolen.

Drone strikes vessel connected to Israel

NEW DELHI -- A drone hit an Israeli-affiliated merchant vessel off the coast of India in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, a British maritime security firm said, damaging the vessel but causing no casualties.

The incident on the Liberian-flagged chemical product tanker occurred 120 miles southwest of the Indian port of Veraval, said Ambrey. It gave no further details about the vessel's Israeli links.

Ambrey said the drone attack struck the stern and caused a fire onboard that was later extinguished without any casualties among the crew. The firm said the vessel suffered some structural damage and some water was taken onboard.





President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel attends memorial service for the victims of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University shooting in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Czech police are investigating why a student went on a dayslong violent rampage culminating in a shooting at the university he attended in Prague that left 14 dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



Mourners hug in front of the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. A lone gunman opened fire at a university on Thursday, killing more than a dozen people and injuring scores of people. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)



Mourners observe a minute of silence for the victims of mass shooting in front of the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. A lone gunman opened fire at a university on Thursday, killing more than a dozen people and injuring scores of people. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)



Mourners attend memorial service for the victims of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University shooting in the St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Czech police are investigating why a student went on a dayslong violent rampage culminating in a shooting at the university he attended in Prague that left 14 dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



A mourner cries in front of the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. A lone gunman opened fire at a university on Thursday, killing more than a dozen people and injuring scores of people. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)



Prague Archbishop Jan Graubner, centre, holds the chalice during service for the victims of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University shooting in the St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Czech police are investigating why a student went on a dayslong violent rampage culminating in a shooting at the university he attended in Prague that left 14 dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



Memorial service for the victims of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University shooting is held in then St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Czech police are investigating why a student went on a dayslong violent rampage culminating in a shooting at the university he attended in Prague that left 14 dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel arrives for the memorial service for the victims of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University shooting in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Czech police are investigating why a student went on a dayslong violent rampage culminating in a shooting at the university he attended in Prague that left 14 dead and dozens wounded. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

