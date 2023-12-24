The nation in brief: Bidens cheer up children on holiday visit





Bidens cheer up children on holiday visit

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children's National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. The president also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to "keep the faith."

"Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I'll see you at the White House," he told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, dating back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents' wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. The current president has joined his wife at Children's National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens were scheduled Saturday to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

Mall killing called a 'targeted' attack

OCALA, Fla. -- A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently "targeted" for the attack, police said.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday evening that the man was killed after he was shot multiple times in a common area at Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando. A woman was shot in the leg, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and left behind the firearm, Balken said. Police arrived at the mall around 3:40 p.m. after calls of multiple shots being fired at the mall.

Several other mall patrons also suffered injuries during the shooting, with one person having chest pain and another reporting a broken arm, police said.

Louisiana reports child death from flu

BATON ROUGE -- The Louisiana Department of Health Friday confirmed the state's first pediatric flu death of the season.

The department wouldn't release the child's age, name or the region of the state the child was from, WVUE-TV reported. It also wouldn't confirm the date the child died.

According to the latest national data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Dec. 16, there have been 14 influenza-related pediatric deaths in the past year compared with 182 the year before.

The Louisiana death comes as the nation is witnessing a surge in flu, covid-19, and RSV cases, with concerns mounting over a potential escalation over the holiday season.

High levels of flu-like illnesses were reported last week in 17 states -- up from 14 the week before, the CDC said Friday. Louisiana has led the nation in cases, and it is one of two states reaching level 13, the highest rank for the number of reported illnesses. About one in five flu tests are coming back positive in the state, more than twice the national rate.

Louisiana is one of two states with very high levels of respiratory illnesses. South Carolina is currently seeing the heaviest traffic for respiratory infections in emergency rooms, according to CDC data.

At Children's Hospital New Orleans, the influenza A strain is circulating at a high rate and is joined by other respiratory viruses such as RSV, covid and influenza B, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Russia, U.S. talk prisoner exchanges

A Russian deputy foreign minister said talks with the United States on a potential prisoner exchange that would free Americans held in Russia are hampered by publicity and an alleged disparity in the U.S. negotiating stance.

The U.S. State Department said this month Russia rejected several proposals for freeing Paul Whelan, an American convicted of espionage, and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March and is facing espionage charges.

"Here, as in many other areas, we observe the American traditional desire to get more for ourselves and give the minimum, as they say," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Interfax news agency that was published Friday.

The United States has declared Whelan and Gershkovich to be wrongly detained, and their cases have attracted substantial media attention.

"The American media, in general, at the instigation of the current administration, are actually engaged in savoring these stories," Ryabkov alleged. "This is a very difficult process."

"It is interesting that the participants in these contacts on the American side insist on their complete confidentiality. We also adhere to this line, but then certain turns occur when the White House regularly makes leaks and begins to discuss sensitive issues in the public space," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this month Moscow was discussing Whelan and Gershkovich with the U.S. and the Kremlin hoped to "find a solution."







