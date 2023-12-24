BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Dec. 13
Amber Kirchner and Raymond Gray, Jacksonville, son.
Catarina Gomes Young and Alexander Young, Little Rock, daughter.
Dec. 14
Stormy Hampton and Tony Hampton Jr., Beebe, son.
Amy and Ellis Williams, Sherwood, daughter.
Dec. 15
Kashekia Miller and Jason Beard, Little Rock, daughter.
Dec. 17
Sarah Garner and Curtis Pierce, Jerusalem, daughter.
Tiashea Jones and Reginald Ransom, Little Rock, son.
Taiquera and Jahrel Jones, Alexander, son.
Katelyn and Blalee Leisenring, Little Rock, son.
Dec. 18
Maddie and Nathan Stewmon, North Little Rock, daughter.
Malloray and Wyatt Lynch, Little Rock, son.
Dec. 19
Andrea Mitchell-Baker and Adrian Baker, Jacksonville, son.
Olivia and Houston Franklin, Little Rock, daughter.
Katie and Hunter Johnson, Ruston, son.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
Dec. 18
Emily and Christopher Cline, Fort Smith, son.