Bowl roundups

LAS VEGAS BOWL

NORTHWESTERN 14,

UTAH 7

LAS VEGAS -- Ben Bryant passed for 222 yards and found Bryce Kirtz in the corner of the end zone midway through the fourth quarter, helping Northwestern beat Utah 14-7.

Bryant went 22 for 34 with 2 touchdowns as Northwestern (8-5) closed out its season with a fourth consecutive win. The Wildcats limited Utah (8-5) to 221 yards and had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Bryson Barnes was 8 for 13 for 55 yards with two interceptions, and Ja'Quinden Jackson rushed for 55 yards on eight carries to lead Utah, which lost three of its last four games.

The Utes trailed 7-0 early in the fourth quarter and tied the game with 12:38 left when Micah Bernard scored on a 6-yard run. The touchdown capped an eight-play, 60-yard drive that took 3:59. Bernard was playing for the first time since injuring a knee in the season-opener against Florida.

68 VENTURES BOWL

SOUTH ALABAMA 59,

EASTERN MICHIGAN 10

MOBILE, Ala. -- Freshman Gio Lopez threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and South Alabama trounced Eastern Michigan.

Playing on their home field at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the Jaguars (7-6) scored on their first three possessions, led 38-3 at halftime and outgained Eastern Michigan (6-7) 627 yards to 150. It was the first bowl victory for South Alabama, which joined the FBS in 2012 and had lost three previous bowl games.

Lopez split time with Desmond Trotter, who started in place of the injured Carter Bailey. Lopez completed 14 of 19 passes for 192 yards and touchdowns of 5 and 42 yards to Jamaal Pritchett and 20 yards to DJ Thomas-Jones, and ran for a 27-yard score. He led the team with 88 yards rushing.

Trotter threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Thomas-Jones and ran for a 3-yard TD. Pritchett caught eight passes for 127 yards.

