Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

CBM Construction, 27 Corporate Hill Drive, Little Rock, $1,600,000.

Luke K.O. Construction, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $1,400,000.

1M Tolm Group, Inc., 8449 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $963,500.

Austin Construction, 100 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Haylee Fredericks, 15112 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $285,000.

Empower Construction, 2 Bass Pro Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Hydco, Inc., 106 Markham Park Drive, Little Rock, $110,914.

RESIDENTIAL

CRA Construction, 115 Bear Den Court, Little Rock, $860,000.

Dillon Homes, 9 Mereville Place, Little Rock, $715,000.

Karen James Custom, 103 Calion Court, Little Rock, $656,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 12800 Village Run, Little Rock, $505,000.

Randy James Construction, 15 Cobalt Cove, Little Rock, $430,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 110 Calion Court, Little Rock, $400,000.

Randy James Construction, 54 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Randy James Construction, 301 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Randy James Construction, 400 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $350,000.

Randy James Construction, 407 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $320,000.

RNB Custom Built Homes, 18 Overby Circle, Little Rock, $298,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 144 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $286,000.

Calhoun Custom, 1903 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $275,000.

Calhoun Custom, 1907 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $275,000.

Hunter McMillen Group, 317 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock, $210,000.

Consolidated Construction, 21 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock, $185,000.

Shields & Associate, 7104 Richwood Road, Little Rock, $152,356.

Boykin Construction, 2400 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Bosley Construction, 49 Tallyho Lane, Little Rock, $150,000.

Turner and Sons, 6101 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $130,000.

Robertson, 3901 West St., Little Rock, $120,000.

DRG Builders, Inc., 357 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

Mr. John Baker, 2001 Reservoir Road, U-34, Little Rock, $82,000.

Page Building Company, 104 Jewell Road, Little Rock, $80,000.

HBH Builders, Inc., 10 Riding Road, Little Rock, $80,000.