Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
CBM Construction, 27 Corporate Hill Drive, Little Rock, $1,600,000.
Luke K.O. Construction, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $1,400,000.
1M Tolm Group, Inc., 8449 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $963,500.
Austin Construction, 100 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $300,000.
Haylee Fredericks, 15112 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $285,000.
Empower Construction, 2 Bass Pro Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.
Hydco, Inc., 106 Markham Park Drive, Little Rock, $110,914.
RESIDENTIAL
CRA Construction, 115 Bear Den Court, Little Rock, $860,000.
Dillon Homes, 9 Mereville Place, Little Rock, $715,000.
Karen James Custom, 103 Calion Court, Little Rock, $656,000.
Chris Dyer Plumbing, 12800 Village Run, Little Rock, $505,000.
Randy James Construction, 15 Cobalt Cove, Little Rock, $430,000.
Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 110 Calion Court, Little Rock, $400,000.
Randy James Construction, 54 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.
Randy James Construction, 301 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.
Randy James Construction, 400 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $350,000.
Randy James Construction, 407 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $320,000.
RNB Custom Built Homes, 18 Overby Circle, Little Rock, $298,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 144 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $286,000.
Calhoun Custom, 1903 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $275,000.
Calhoun Custom, 1907 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $275,000.
Hunter McMillen Group, 317 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock, $210,000.
Consolidated Construction, 21 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock, $185,000.
Shields & Associate, 7104 Richwood Road, Little Rock, $152,356.
Boykin Construction, 2400 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.
Bosley Construction, 49 Tallyho Lane, Little Rock, $150,000.
Turner and Sons, 6101 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $130,000.
Robertson, 3901 West St., Little Rock, $120,000.
DRG Builders, Inc., 357 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $100,000.
Mr. John Baker, 2001 Reservoir Road, U-34, Little Rock, $82,000.
Page Building Company, 104 Jewell Road, Little Rock, $80,000.
HBH Builders, Inc., 10 Riding Road, Little Rock, $80,000.