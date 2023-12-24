Business people Northwest

Dr. Wade Ceola has recently joined Washington Regional Brain and Spine Surgery Clinic where he will be providing surgical and therapeutic treatment for patients with diseases and disorders of the brain, nervous system and spine. Ceola earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Greer Woodruff has been named the executive vice president of safety, sustainability and maintenance for J.B. Hunt. Woodruff will lead the company's sustainability initiatives and oversee its equipment, maintenance and driver personnel departments. The company also announced that Craig Harper will be retiring from his position as chief sustainability officer.

Charla R. Morgan, DO, has joined Washington Regional's OB hospitalist group to help provide care for patients at Washington Regional's Women and Infants Center. Morgan earned her medical degree at Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific in Pomona, Calif.

Dr. Ryan D. Gholson has joined Washington Regional's OB hospitalist group to help provide care for patients at Washington Regional's Women and Infants Center. Gholson earned his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Kentucky.

Beth Collins has been announced as senior vice president and chief counsel for regulatory and specialty legal at Walmart. She earned her juris doctor from Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass., and her bachelor of arts from the University of Chicago in Chicago, Ill.

Julie Kass has been promoted to vice president and chief counsel, health and wellness, at Walmart. Kass joined Walmart in 2021 supporting the health and wellness legal team.

