BUSINESS PEOPLE

CONSTRUCTION

Lexicon, Inc. has hired Magen Schlesier as project administrator for the company’s industrial constructors division.

MEDIA

Randy Bridges has joined the Arkansas Rocks Radio Network as vice-president of sales and operations.

RETAIL

Beth Collins has joined Walmart as senior vice president and chief counsel for regulatory and specialty legal.

UTILITIES

Victoria Lamb was recently promoted to senior director of commercial operations for Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.

