Calling on past glory

FAYETTEVILLE — The heat was on University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman late in the 2023 season following home losses to lower-tier SEC West clubs Mississippi State and Auburn.

The first of those extended the Razorbacks’ losing streak to six games and the second — by a score of 48-10 against an Auburn team that Arkansas had beaten 41-27 on the road the year before — eliminated the Hogs from bowl eligibility.

Those were tough-to-swallow home losses after the Razorbacks had given ranked SEC West opponents LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama tough battles on the road.

The end result: A 4-8 record and a 1-7 mark in SEC play that had some fans ready to turn the page on the Pittman era.

UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek was not ready to make a change at the top of the football program, announcing his plan to move forward with Pittman following a 44-20 win over Florida International on Nov. 18.

After the Razorbacks took a significant step back offensively under coordinator Dan Enos, who was fired a day after a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 21, Pittman reached back to a golden era of Arkansas football to hire Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator.

All the drama and events surrounding Arkansas football, capped by bringing Bobby back, were selected as the top sports story of 2023 in the state by the staff of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Many other stories were considered for the No. 1 spot. Among them were Harding University’s run to the Division II national championship under Coach Paul Simmons, Arkansas State’s return to the postseason under Coach Butch Jones, the passing of baseball Hall of Famer and Little Rock native Brooks Robinson, the Razorbacks’ upset of No. 1 seed Kansas in the NCAA Tournament, and various state championship teams.

However, the statewide appeal of the Razorbacks propelled their football fortunes to the top of the list.

Petrino’s hiring seemed like a no-brainer for Pittman, who interviewed five candidates for the position, including interim coordinator Kenny Guiton, whose tenure got off to a tremendous start with a 39-36 overtime win at Florida, the first road win over the Gators in school history and the season’s top bright spot.

“One of the things that I said in one of the criteria I wanted was a man that loved the University of Arkansas, and it’d be hard to find someone that felt stronger towards Arkansas than Coach Petrino,” Pittman said.

Petrino led Arkansas to a 34-17 record as head coach from 2008-11, the apex of which was back-to-back seasons in 2010-11 in which the Razorbacks took aim at the offensive record books with largely home-grown talent.

However, he was fired for cause by then-athletic director Jeff Long in April 2012, nine days after a wreck on his Harley-Davidson led to the discovery of an extramarital affair with a staff member.

The sheer audacity of the hiring, vetted by Yurachek and Chancellor Charles Robinson and approved by UA president Donald Bobbitt, sent a volt of enthusiasm through what had been a dejected fan base.

Playing with a swagger fans hadn’t seen in a few decades, the Razorbacks under Petrino went 10-3 in 2010 with Ryan Mallett at quarterback, then peaked at 11-2 in 2011 with Tyler Wilson at the controls. Mallett and Wilson were throwing and handing off to the likes of Joe Adams, Jarius Wright, Greg Childs, D.J. Williams, Cobi Hamilton and Dennis Johnson, all in-state or Texarkana products.

The Hogs’ only SEC losses in that span came against BCS national champion Auburn and Alabama in 2010 and the following year to Alabama and LSU, who played for the national championship.

Arkansas had not won 21 games over two seasons span since 1964-65 under the legendary Frank Broyles.

Recreating that success is paramount for Pittman.

Petrino will take over an offense that could not find a harmony between its rebuilding line, third-year starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, a largely new group of receivers along with veteran tailbacks. The Razorbacks finished 13th in the SEC in total offense and 11th in scoring.

After his dismissal at Arkansas, Petrino served as head coach at Western Kentucky, a second stint at Louisville, and at Missouri State before he re-entered the SEC at Texas A&M as offensive coordinator.

Pittman is hoping Petrino’s presence will lead to a balance for the Razorbacks, who made major strides on defense under first-year coordinator Travis Williams. The Razorbacks ranked eighth in the SEC in total defense and fifth in pass defense, a category in which Arkansas was last in the country in 2022.

NO. 2

Harding wins Division II title

Harding University may or may not have been destined to have the kind of football season it did in 2023, but Coach Paul Simmons believed fans and supporters of his team were in for a treat long before the year kicked off.

The Bisons didn’t disappoint.

After being left out of the postseason mix in 2022, Harding responded with a renewed sense of motivation during the offense and responded by putting together the single most dominant season that any team in Arkansas has ever had in NCAA Division II football.

The Bisons stampeded their way to a Great American Conference title and a Super Region Three crown before capping the season off with a 38-7 victory over Colorado School of Mines in the Division II national championship game in front of a standing-room only crowd of nearly 13,000 in McKinney, Texas.

“These guys, they have shown up ready to play every single week,” Simmons said following the win in the title game. “The maturity that they have shown has been unbelievable.”

The force with which Harding played with when the season began in August to when it finally ended in mid-December was even more astonishing.

The Bisons, who finished 15-0, broke program records, including stacking the most wins in school history. Along the way, Harding shattered national records as well, like becoming the first team on any level of college football to run for 6,000 yards in a single season. Fittingly enough, the Bisons set that mark in the championship final when they rushed for 502 yards against a defense that had allowed less than 65 yards on the ground per game.

“Just an unbelievable testament to guys that have loved each other and have been committed at an unbelievable level,” Simmons said. “I just think that if the country really knew our young men, if they knew what they were all about, if they knew the accountability, the passion, the humility, the selflessness, then really nothing is surprising.”

— Erick Taylor

NO. 3

Hogs back in Sweet 16

The University of Arkansas men’s basketball team rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat NCAA Tournament West Region No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas 72-71 on March 18 at Des Moines, Iowa.

“Wonderful win,” said guard Davonte Davis, who led the Razorbacks with 25 points and eight rebounds. “Feels unreal right now. I know we feel like we’re at the top of the world.”

The No. 8 seed Razorbacks pulled off the 22nd victory for a No. 8 or No. 9 seed against No. 1 seeds compared to 128 losses since 1985 when the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams.

“I’ve been coaching a long time, and that’s as great a win as I’ve ever been a part of,” Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. “Because of the history of Kansas, because of some of their veteran players that were part of a national championship team last year.”

Ricky Council led the Razorbacks with 25 points, including seven in the final 1:43 after Davis fouled out. Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh added 10 points.

Arkansas helped itself by hitting 21 of 26 free throws — Council was 10 of 11 and Davis 6 of 7 — and limiting its turnovers to 11.

The Razorbacks’ postgame celebration included Musselman taking off his shirt, which has become a habit after signature victories.

“I know that the state of Arkansas is on fire right now,” Musselman said.

It was the second consecutive season for Arkansas to knock off a No. 1 seed. The Razorbacks beat West No. 1 seed Gonzaga 74-68 in San Francisco in 2022.

After Arkansas reached the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year, Connecticut ended the Razorbacks’ postseason run by beating them 88-65 in Las Vegas. The Huskies went on to win the national championship.

The Razorbacks’ three freshmen McDonald’s High School All-Americans — guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith and Walsh — entered the NBA Draft after the season. Black went No. 6 to Orlando, Smith No. 27 to Charlotte and Walsh No. 38 to Boston.

— Bob Holt

NO. 4

Tragedy strikes ex-Hogs

The University of Arkansas football program dealt with a rough year off the field in 2023 as a trio of Razorback football stars from the past 16 years died in tragic circumstances, and homegrown star Peyton Hillis barely escaped a brush with death.

Quarterback Ryan Mallett lost his life in a June drowning incident in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Fla. Mallett, 35, had completed his first season as head coach at White Hall High School after breaking records as a Razorback and going on to a seven-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

Mallett had an 18-8 record as the Arkansas starter, passing for school single-season records of 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2010.

Mallett’s death came five months after Hillis survived after ingesting sea water while rescuing his son and niece from rip currents in Pensacola, Fla. Hillis, a Conway native and former UA running back, spent two weeks recovering in the hospital and later told “Good Morning America” it was “100% a miracle” everyone survived the ordeal.

Hillis, who scored 23 touchdowns at Arkansas in 2004-07, spent seven seasons in the NFL with five teams. His best pro season was in 2010-11, when he rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns and had 61 catches for 477 yards and 2 scores with the Cleveland Browns.

Collins died at age 28 at Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., in August in a motorcycle accident. The affable Collins, a five-sport star in high school who took up Irish dancing as a pro, was a 5-star signee for the Razorbacks in 2013 and a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016.

Collins rushed for 1,577 yards in 2015, the third-highest total in UA history behind Darren McFadden’s 1,830 in 2007 and his 1,647 in 2006. Collins’ career rushing total of 3,703 yards ranks second at Arkansas behind McFadden’s 4,590.

UA officials put a circle with “AC” on the 3-yard line and one with “RM” at the 15-yard line at Reynolds Razorback Stadium this season to honor the jersey numbers worn by Collins and Mallett at Arkansas.

In April, former UA defensive end Chris Smith was found dead in his apartment at age 31, one month after signing with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith played eight seasons in the NFL with seven teams, totaling 80 tackles, 11 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

A second-team All-SEC pick as a senior in 2013, Smith had 123 tackles and 21.5 sacks, which rank fourth in school history, between 2010-13.

Collins and Mallett were teammates on the 2017 Baltimore Ravens.

Mallett and Smith were teammates on the 2010 Arkansas team that went 10-3 and earned its only Bowl Championship Series bid in the Sugar Bowl. Smith and Collins were teammates on the 2013 team under first-year Coach Bret Bielema.

Arkansas commitment Dion Stutts of Memphis University School died following an ATV accident in June, and his family was recognized and honored during a Razorback game this fall.

— Tom Murphy

NO. 5

Brooks Robinson dies

The baseball world and the state of Arkansas lost one of its greatest athletes in 2023.

Hall of Fame third baseman and Little Rock native Brooks Robinson died Sept. 26 at the age of 86.

Robinson spent his entire 23-year career (1955-77) with the Baltimore Orioles, winning two World Series titles in 1966 and 1970. He participated in 18 All-Star Games, won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves and earned the 1964 American League Most Valuable Player award after batting .318 with 28 home runs and a league-leading 118 RBI.

He finished with 268 home runs, drove in 1,357 runs and batted .267 in 2,896 career games.

Robinson was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1978 and into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983, in which he earned a 91.8% voting percentage on the first ballot. He was dubbed “Mr. Oriole” and was a sports hero in Baltimore.

From 1960-1975, Robinson played in at least 152 games in 14 seasons and in 144 games the other two years.

“I’m a guy who just wanted to see his name in the lineup everyday,” Robinson said. “To me, baseball was a passion to the point of obsession.”

Robinson retired in 1977 after batting only .149 in 24 games. His jersey was retired that year.

Brooks Calbert Robinson Jr. was born May 18, 1937, in Little Rock. His father, Brooks Sr., worked for Colonial Bakery before becoming a captain with the Little Rock Fire Department. His mother, Ethel May Robinson, worked for the Sears & Roebuck Company and eventually with the state controller’s office. Brooks delivered the Arkansas Gazette on his bicycle and also operated the scoreboard sold soft drinks at Lamar Porter Field, where he also played.

Robinson graduated from Little Rock Central in May 1955 and was offered a scholarship to play at the University of Arkansas, but he elected to sign with the Orioles. He made his major-league debut with the Orioles on Sept. 17, 1955 against the Washington Senators.

— Jeremy Muck

NO. 6

James leaves Bryant

Shockwaves made their way through Arkansas’ high school football circles on May 30 when the news broke that Conway was poaching one of its biggest rival’s coaches.

Those embers turned into a wildfire when it was confirmed that the Wampus Cats’ new coach was Buck James, who had led Bryant to five consecutive Class 7A state championships.

“When you put his resume on the table, you know, try to top it,” Conway Athletic Director Clint Ashcraft said. “Once there was some interest there, and it was both ways, it kind of took [on] a life of its own.

“We kept talking to other people because you never know how things are going to play out. [But] once it got to where we knew this was serious for both parties, we kind of shut down all the other talks and wanted to finish this line all the way out.”

James said he viewed Conway as a project similar to what he inherited in 2016 with the Hornets.

“I’m telling you it’s very, very similar to when I went to Bryant,” James said shortly after his hiring. “It’s as close to Bryant as anywhere I’ve ever been. … These guys have been to the semifinals. This is a program that’s not broke at all. This is a program that needs to take the next step. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

In response, Bryant re-hired Quad Sanders as its head coach to succeed James. Sanders had left the Hornets to become Jonesboro’s head coach in March.

“It was an instant phone call,” Bryant Athletic Director Kirk Bock said. “Quad and I talked before he left to go to Jonesboro that, in my opinion, he would be the next guy for this position. We were thinking a couple of years down the road, not a couple of months. And it just so happened that once Coach James’ deal was a done deal, that was the first and only phone call I made.”

Conway went 10-2 in James’ first season, falling 24-21 in the 7A semifinals to eventual state champion Fayetteville.

Bryant’s title streak was snapped in the semifinals with a 53-35 loss to Bentonville. The Hornets finished the season 10-2, with a 7A-Central Conference title thanks to a 52-33 win over Conway in the final week of the regular season.

— Sam Lane

NO. 7

Parkview rolls to No. 1 ranking

After securing its first high school football state championship since 1978 last season, Little Rock Parkview did one better in 2023 by cruising to its first undefeated season since some of those dominant teams of the 1970s and winning its second straight Class 5A state championship.

The season started much like the last one, with a dominant win over Springdale Har-Ber.

But it was the second game, a 28-27 win at No. 1 Bryant, that opened the eyes of any remaining doubters.

Parkview became the first in-state school, and the second all together, to defeat the Hornets since 2018. That win earned Parkview the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s No. 1 overall ranking — which it would hold the remainder of the season.

“From our player’s perspective, I’m certain that they think that they’re No. 1 in the state,” Brad Bolding said following the win. “For me and my coaching perspective, and how we’ll coach them Sunday at three o’clock, will be that we’re not and we got a lot of work to do. It only takes one game where you’re not prepared, you come out there and you have a slip up, and it’ll cost you.”

That was the last time a team came within sniffing distance of the Patriots. Parkview steamrolled its way to the 5A-South Conference title with seven wins of 28 points or more.

In the playoffs, it was much of the same as Parkview defeated all four opponents by 29 points or more, including the most dominant state championship performance of any classification — a 55-12 win over Shiloh Christian.

“A lot of the games we’ve played, the starters have played about two quarters. If some of them played all four quarters, they would have put up monster stats,” Bolding said. “The big thing I teach to them is it’s nice to go some place and be the man, but when you go to college, you’re going to have to learn how to compete for playing time and we have that type of atmosphere here. Also, it allows us to have fresh legs in the game which allows our backs to compliment each other.”

— Sam Lane

NO. 8

ASU rebounds, back in bowl

The Arkansas State football team was able to shake off a terrible start to the season and finish strong to earn a bowl invitation for the first time since 2019.

The season kicked off when the Red Wolves traveled to Oklahoma and suffered a 73-0 thrashing. A week later in the home-opener against Memphis, things did not go much better as the Tigers took a dominant 37-3 win.

The fortunes of the team began to turnaround in Week 3. ASU picked up its first win with a 31-7 romp over Stony Brook. But the biggest victory that night for the team came when true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor was inserted into the game late in the second half and immediately provided a spark for the offense.

One week later against Southern Miss, Raynor made his first collegiate start and instantly found success. In the 44-37 win over the Golden Eagles, Raynor accounted for 330 yards and five total touchdowns in the victory.

In ASU’s 52-28 road win at UMass, Raynor passed for six touchdowns and was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance. Raynor was also named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.

The Red Wolves closed the season by winning six out of its final 10 games after the 0-2 start that saw the team outscored 110-3.

In the final home game of the season, ASU became bowl-eligible by steamrolling Texas State 77-31 and picking up its sixth win of the season. In that game, running back Ja’Quez Cross was named Sun Belt Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week, the first time a player has ever been named both in the same week.

Arkansas State finished with a 6-7 record with a 21-19 loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.

— Mike Harley

NO. 9

New heights for UA volleyball

The University of Arkansas volleyball team capped its best season by advancing to an NCAA Tournament regional final for the first time.

The Razorbacks (28-6) fell to eventual national runner-up Nebraska in four sets in front of a crowd of 8,713 at Lincoln, Neb., as one of the final eight teams remaining in the tournament.

“We’re disappointed clearly because we are competitive people, but in that same sense we’re incredibly proud of our team,” Arkansas Coach Jason Watson said following the regional final. “Few people will realize how much they’ve had to pay to get to this point. They have definitely shifted the paradigm of volleyball on our campus and certainly, I think, in the state of Arkansas.”

The Razorbacks finished eighth in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, which was their highest ever. Arkansas’ 28 wins were the most since 1999 and the third straight season with 20-plus wins.

Outside hitter Jill Gillen earned second-team All-American honors, while senior Taylor Head was named to the third team. Setter Hannah Hogue of Fort Smith was an honorable mention choice.

It was the first time since 1998 that Arkansas had had an outright All-American, and the first time two UA players were named All-American in one season.

— Paul Boyd

NO. 10

UA baseball captures SEC title

Injury issues for the University of Arkansas baseball team began before the 2023 season even started when projected No. 1 pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was lost for the year to shoulder surgery.

Pitchers and starting position players kept getting hurt once the season started, but Coach Dave Van Horn and his staff still managed to lead the Razorbacks to a 20-10 conference record and a share of the SEC championship.

Van Horn’s peers voted him SEC Coach of the Year.

“Obviously, our issues are well-documented in terms of the injuries,” Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs said when Van Horn’s honor was announced. “Sometimes it’s just pitching or it’s just offensive players that get hurt. But for us, it’s been everybody.

“We’ve lost guys at different times all year, and he’s done a masterful job of coaching through it all. Every time we had something that set us back, he just refused to give the team any excuses. He refused to give us as assistant coaches any excuses, and he refused to make any excuses himself.

“Because he is who he is, he kept our heads above water the entire season. He gave the players confidence because he never lost confidence.”

Arkansas also endured injuries to pitchers Koty Frank, Brady Tygart and Dylan Carter, second baseman Peyton Stovall and outfielders Tavian Joseberger and Jared Wegner.

Having a depleted pitching staff finally caught up to Arkansas in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional when the host Razorbacks lost to TCU 12-4 in the title game to cap a 43-18 season.

Van Horn handed out SEC championship rings to the players in November.

“I think a lot of people forgot we won the SEC championship and it still bothers me a little bit, I’ll be honest with you,” Van Horn said. “It was one of my favorite teams I’ve ever coached. We just kept getting hurt, guys kept stepping up and all we did was find a way to win. I was so proud to hand out those rings to the guys.”

— Bob Holt

Top 10 stories

Arkansas’ top 10 sports stories as selected by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports staff:

1. UA football struggles, brings back Petrino

2. Harding wins Division II crown

3. UA men top No. 1 Kansas, reached Sweet 16

4. Rash of deaths strike former Hogs

5. LR native, Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson dies

6. Buck James leaves Bryant for Conway

7. LR Parkview rips way to No. 1 ranking

8. Arkansas State earns bowl invitation

9. UA volleyball reaches NCAA regional final

10. Hogs baseball teams takes share of SEC title

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1), Coach Sam Pittman (right) and others walk to the sideline Nov. 11 during the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks’ 48-10 loss to the Auburn Tigers at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Newly hired offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino speaks Nov. 30 during a news conference in Fayetteville. Arkansas hired its former coach to replace Dan Enos, who was fired after a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 21. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Alex Collins, who ranks second on Arkansas’ career rushing yards list with 3,703 yards in 2013-15, died in a motorcycle crash at Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., in August. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



Ryan Mallett



Dion Stutts



Peyton Hillis



Bobby Petrino (right) was hired by Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman (left) in November as the Razorbacks’ new offensive coordinator. Petrino was the Hogs’ head coach in 2008-2011. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Arkansas men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman celebrates after the Razorbacks’ win over defending national champion Kansas in the NCAA Tournament on March 18. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Harding running back Braden Jay celebrates with fans during the Bisons’ victory over Colorado School of Mines in the NCAA Division II championship game on Dec. 16. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Chris LeDuc)



Brooks Robinson (left) rushes to join his Baltimore Orioles teammates after winning the 1966 World Series. Robinson, a Little Rock native, died Sept. 26 at age 86. (AP file photo)



Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor was named the Sun Belt Conference freshman of the year after leading the Red Wolves to a berth in the Camellia Bowl. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Laura Chramer)



Coach Brad Bolding and Little Rock Parkview were rarely challenged in finishing 14-0, winning the Class 5A state title and the No. 1 final ranking in the state. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Tom Metthe)



Coach Dave Van Horn led Arkansas to share of the SEC regular-season baseball championship despite the Razorbacks suffering a host of injuries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Jill Gillen (10) and the Arkansas volleyball team reached an NCAA regional final for the first time and finished the season ranked a program-best No. 8 in the nation. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Buck James took over as football coach at Conway High School after leading Bryant to five consecutive Class 7A state championships. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Collin Murphey)





