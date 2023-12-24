Christmas closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Christmas Day holiday on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Monday's routes will be picked up Tuesday and Friday.

Jacksonville: Monday's and Tuesday's routes will be picked up Wednesday.

Little Rock: Monday's routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday's routes will be picked up Thursday.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday's routes were picked up Friday. Tuesday's routes will be picked up Wednesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Monday's routes will run one day late.

South of the river: Monday's routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Jacksonville: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Maumelle: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Sherwood: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Pulaski County: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

State: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Federal: Closed Monday.

State Capitol: Closed Monday.

Little Rock 311 services: Closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Closed Monday. Collection boxes will not be checked, and regular mail will not be delivered.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed through Tuesday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed through Tuesday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed Monday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed for winter break. Students return Jan. 8.

Little Rock: Closed for winter break. Students return Jan 3.

North Little Rock: Closed for winter break. Students return Jan. 9.

Pulaski County Special: Closed for winter break. Students return Jan. 3.

ROCK REGION METRO

Buses and Streetcars will not run Monday. Offices closed Monday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Closed Monday and Tuesday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Christmas Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.