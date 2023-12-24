Clinton center volunteer of the year is a military history expert





Patrick Jacob works full time during the week, but since 2019 he has reserved his Sunday afternoons for visitors of the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.

As a docent, he leads tours and explains the relevance and history of exhibits throughout the museum.

"But I also do whatever is needed, so whether it's seating guests for different events, or if you have tours for kids or adults, I do it," he says.

In November, Jacob was surprised to be called to the stage during the Clinton Presidential Center's annual gala to accept the 2023 Clinton Presidential Center Volunteer of the Year award.

"I was especially excited that President Clinton was able to make it to the gala this year and present the award to me," Jacob says.

Jacob, state Equal Employment Opportunity manager with the Arkansas Army National Guard, first visited the museum back in 2012 or 2013.

"I was pretty amazed by it," he says.

He ran across information about volunteering there a few years later.

"I like history, I like politics, I like museums. I thought this was right up my alley," Jacob says.

He particularly enjoys telling visitors about the 13 policy alcoves and the objects, documents, videos and photos that fill them. And sometimes, he gets a chance to learn as he teaches, like the time he was asked to lead a tour group including Ret. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark.

"I got a chance to talk with him about everything that's going on in Gaza and in Israel and Ukraine. With him being the supreme commander in the Balkans during Bosnia and Kosovo, he has a lot of insight," says Jacob, who deployed with the military to Iraq in 2004 and to Kosovo in 2011

Jacob graduated from North Little Rock High School in 2001, after enlisting in the Arkansas National Guard as a senior. He has a bachelor of science in organizational management from Central Baptist College in Conway and a master's in human resources from Webster University.

"I always had a passion for history so eventually I started teaching military history in the military, so I work full time as a military human resource officer, or warrant officer, but on drill weekends I also teach military history to warrant officer candidates," he says.

Jacob, when teaching, makes sure to talk about what goes on in the White House, with the president's Cabinet and with Congress, during decision-making about declarations of war or balancing the budget.

"I try to tie all that in because it's not just about the president. It's about the individuals who advise him," he says. "I always say that President Clinton is a smart guy but he had a lot of smart people around him as well, that he always took into consideration and listened to."

Jacob is part of the 2023 cohort of the White House Teacher History Institute. In 2020, he was inducted into the Pi Lambda Theta Honor Society in Education, and that same year he was inducted into the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education and the Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business Education. He was also, in 2020, selected as a fellow in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Business Leads Fellowship Program.

He serves on the community advisory board and as tutor ambassador at Seventh Street Elementary in North Little Rock, and is a member of the teacher advisory councils for the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, Va. He is also a member and presenter of the National Teacher Institute of the American Battlefield Trust in Washington.

Jacob, who lives in North Little Rock with his wife, Latedra, and their children -- 15-year-old Victoria and 5-year-old William -- has visited 10 of the 13 presidential libraries around the country, including Clinton's.

"Without being biased, I like this one -- it's more modern," he says.

Roosevelt, the only president to be elected for four terms in office and the first to come up with the idea of a presidential library, has a museum in Hyde Park, N.Y., chock-full of historical exhibits that includes his house and barn, Jacob says. He also enjoyed Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif., with Air Force One and Marine One on display.

Recently selected as one of 60 members of the 2024 class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars Program, he will be visiting the three presidential libraries he has not yet seen through that program -- the two Bush libraries and Lyndon Johnson's, all in Texas. He is eagerly awaiting the opening of President Barack Obama's library in Chicago, as well.

"Being selected for the PLS program was truly an honor in itself," he says of the six-month program established through a partnership between the presidential centers of George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson.

He is eager to be part of workshops and seminars, at the start of 2024, learning leadership skills and exchanging ideas with other scholars.

"Being named the Clinton Presidential Center Volunteer of the Year," he says, "was a great way for me to close out a very eventful 2023."





Patrick Jacob, 2023 Clinton Presidential Center Volunteer of the Year, enjoys telling museum visitors about the Oval Office replica. “Everything in here is a replica,” he says, “from the Resolute desk to the drapes to the upholstery.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)





