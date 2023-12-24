Club news: Christian Women’s Connection meets for inspirational brunch; Legion Post 27 participates in Greenlight a Vet campaign

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Mary Alice Estes from Bella Vista. Her message is titled "Paths of Faith and Trust." The special feature will be "Moving To a Better You" by Robert Williams.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Jan. 5.

The January Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 3 at 1 Bray Lane in Bella Vista.

Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Legion Post 27

Green is the color of hope, renewal and well being. "Greenlight" is also a term commonly used to activate forward movement. The simple action of changing one light to green is intended to spark a national conversation regarding the recognition of veterans and "Greenlight" them forward as valued members of our communities.

The Greenlight a Vet campaign urges Americans to change one light to green in a visible location on the porch, inside the home or at the office and keep it glowing every day as a symbol of appreciation and support for veterans. Participants are encouraged to share their support and take a picture of their green lights and posting them to social media sites using the hashtag #greenlightavet.

The American Legion Unit 27 Auxiliary has purchased a number of green light bulbs and have made them available at no charge. Stop by the post and get one while supply lasts.

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 27 is offering hand-thrown pottery by a local artist for sale at special prices as a special fundraiser. The public is invited to come see and purchase the items which are on display at the American Legion Post 27, 1195 S. Curtis Avenue in Fayetteville.

The Shelton Tucker Craft American Legion Post 27 holds a Legion Luncheon that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes beans, corn bread, dessert and coffee or tea for $5.

Post 27 2024 wall calendars are available for purchase for $10. You can pick up at the legion or send a check for $12.50 to American Legion, 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72701 and one will be mailed to you.

The Auxiliary Unit 27 is preparing care packages for members of the 718th Engineer Construction Company serving overseas and the public is invited to participate by bringing donations to the American Legion, Post 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Information: (479) 442-5291.