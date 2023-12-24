Federal volunteer requirements for hospices in Arkansas, across the U.S. to return next year

On Jan. 1, 2024, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will reinstate rules that, among other things, require volunteers to provide at least 5% of care hours at hospices across the country, including in Arkansas.
Those
Requirement to resume in U.S., state
Today at 5:01 a.m.
On Jan. 1, 2024, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will reinstate rules that, among other things, require volunteers to provide at least 5% of care hours at hospices across the country, including in Arkansas.
Those