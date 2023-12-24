Federal volunteer requirements for hospices in Arkansas, across the U.S. to return next year

Requirement to resume in U.S., state

Today at 5:01 a.m.

by Josh Snyder

Joe Takach kisses Lillian Landry as she spends her final days in the hospice wing of a hospital in Oakland Park, Fla., in this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo. (AP/J Pat Carter)

On Jan. 1, 2024, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will reinstate rules that, among other things, require volunteers to provide at least 5% of care hours at hospices across the country, including in Arkansas.

Those